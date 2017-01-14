Chargers use pressure to move past Eagles

Having both lost their previous games, the Chargers and Eagles were looking to have a rebound game to close the weekend. The Chargers’ defense turned up the heat and forced 17 Eagles’ turnovers, allowing Edison to take advantage of the extra possessions and win the game 46-29.

The first quarter was controlled by Monroeville, with only a single turnover and quality stops on the defensive end, the Eagles held a 6-5 lead at the quarter’s conclusion.

“We were comfortable offensively, and defensively, I think we played a very good quarter defensively,” Monroeville coach Al Mielcarek said. “Our best chances are low-scoring games, so this was a type of game we wanted to play, we just couldn’t get into a flow offensively.”

In the second, the Chargers turned up the heat, morphing into a full-court pressure defense and forcing a bevy of Eagles’ miscues. Monroeville gave the ball away more than 5 times in the quarter and watched their lead disperse and turn into a 17-9 Edison lead at the half.

The Chargers continued to add to their lead in the third, their highest scoring quarter of the night. The fourth was much of the same as Edison came out with the mid-season victory.

Very Bryce

The same named Chargers duo of Senior Bryce Ostheimer and junior Bryce Roberts combined for 25 points, while Roberts grabbed 10 boards.

Leading the Eagles was Senior Reece Kendall with 10 points and four boards, while seniors Blake Anderson and Logan Clouse added five points each.

Starting Slow

Getting out of the gate was a challenge for the Eagles on Saturday. Only mustering six first-quarter points and nine total first-half points. They couldn’t find their groove and go on a run to close the gap.

A big part of the reason for the low-point total was their high-turnover rate. The Eagles gave the ball away eight times in the first half, largely due to a strong defensive effort from Edison.

“They (Edison) sped the game up and we don’t have a problem with that, but we just didn’t adjust to it. We had zero offensive rebounds in the first half and that killed us,” Mielcarek said. “They (Edison) were way more active on the boards and that was the difference tonight, they got the second shot opportunities.

It’s a Trap!

Pressure defense applied by the Chargers starting in the second quarter allowed them to regain the lead and disrupt the offensive rhythm the Eagles were working to attain. A small defect turned into an eight-point cushion behind a five-point quarter from Ostheimer, while holding the Eagles to only three points as a team. Edison coach Kyle Hammond was happy his team found a spark to get them going after a slow first quarter.

“We just struggled to put the basketball in the hoop early. A lot of times our energy is low when we’re not hitting shots on offense, so once we finally got some baskets, you saw us pick up,” Hammond said. “We definitely needed to pick things up on the defensive end to create some offense to get our guys going a little bit and luckily it worked.”

Looking Ahead

Both team will be in action on Tuesday as Monroeville will host an Old Fort team that’s won 6 of its last 7. Meanwhile, Edison will travel to Margaretta to do battle with the Polar Bears.

STAT BOOK

Edison 5-12-16-13 — 46

Monroeville 6-3-9-11 — 29

Edison: 21-49 FG, 2-4 FT, 4-10 3pt. (Braden Ehrhardt 1, Bryce Ostheimer 1, Nick Frederick 1, Gavin Schaeffer 1) 33 rebounds (Bryce Roberts 10, James Hill 8, Gavin Schaeffer 4), 14 turnovers. Scoring: Bryce Ostheimer 13, Bryce Roberts, 12, James Hill 6, Gavin Schaeffer 5, Braden Ehrhardt 5, Nick Frederick 3, Cody Scott 2.

Monroeville: 12-33 FG, 4-8 FT, 1-8 3pt. (Logan Clouse 1) 22 rebounds (Reece Kendall 4, Logan Clouse 4, Blake Anderson 3, Sam Miller 3), 17 turnovers. Scoring: Reece Kendall 10, Logan Clouse 5, Blake Anderson 5, Nick Newell 4, Sam Miller 2, Aiden Stieber 2, Chayce Schaub 1.