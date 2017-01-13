Warriors dominate Truckers in home NOL loss

The Warriors didn’t just put pressure on the Truckers; they came out strong Friday. Ontario started the game on 14-0 run and Norwalk didn’t score its first points until a free throw with 1:36 left in the first quarter.

Ontario dominated Norwalk, hitting nine three-pointers for a 68-26 win. The Truckers fell to 3-8 overall and 1-4 in the Northern Ohio League.

“They didn’t surprise us,” Gray said. “We knew they were going to press it inside on us. Unfortunately, things didn’t go our way.”

The Warriors led 14-3 at the end of the first quarter.

“When we fail make shots early, it just snowballs. We’re not big enough (or) strong enough to overcome our inability to make shots early in the game. It just snowballed,” Gray said.

From the closing minutes of the opening period to 5:29 in the second quarter, Ontario went on a 7-0 run to take a 21-3 lead.

The Warriors then followed that with a 16-0 run.

Norwalk failed to score any points in the second quarter and Ontario went into halftime leading 37-3.

“We had a great week of practice and unfortunately for us, we ran into a better team,” Gray said. “They were bigger at every position. We have to do a lot of things right to be competitive.

“At halftime, we talked about we had 16 minutes of practice and we’ll try to get better. We’re going to try to run every set we have,” the Norwalk coach added.

Norwalk scored 10 points in the third quarter, but were down 55-13 at the end of the period.

“Tonight’s the first night we got manhandled. They’re a good team. They’re on a roll,” Gray said.

The Truckers again played without senior wing George Friend and sophomore point guard Brandon Haraway. Friend wore a boot on his left leg.

Gray declined to say how missing Friend, Haraway and senior wing Griffin Rinner impacted his team, but said Feb. 7 will be the first opportunity to have an update on Haraway. The timetable for Friend’s return is unknown.

Senior Steven Strickland was the only Trucker with double digits (10) against Ontario, which had seniors Robert Milner scoring 13 points and classmate Quan Jackson adding 11.

Norwalk hosts Ashland tonight in a non-league game.

“We are going to have short memories and we’re going to come out and we’ll give a great effort (tonight). I don’t know if we’ll win, but we’re going to give a great effort,” Gray said. “(Tonight) we have to be 100 times better.”

In jayvee action Friday, Norwalk junior Jack Mei hit a three-point buzzer to give the Truckers a 30-28 win. He led all scorers with 17 points.

STAT BOOK

Ontario 14 23 18 13 — 68

Norwalk 3 0 10 13 — 26

Ontario: Trey Jordan 1-1-3, Cameron Todd 2-0-5, Logan Jones 4-0-8, Robert Milner 4-2-13, Alexander Schiffer 1-0-3, Chance Mott 3-0-7, Quan Jackson 3-3-11, Jackson Todd 4-0-8, Owen Zeiter 1-1-3, Jayden Jacobs 1-2-4 — 25-9-68

Norwalk: Eric Hull 1-4-6, Steven Strickland 4-0-10, Jacob Trautman 1-1-3, Mitchell Perry 1-1-3, Matt Neuberger 0-2-2, Andrew Ehrenberg 1-0-2 — 8-8-26