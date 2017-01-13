Trojans shoot past Cougars for FC win

From the tip, the Trojans made it clear they were going to be the aggressors running at every opportunity and using pressure defense to disrupt the Cougars’ offensive game plan. Never allowing their opponents to gain a rhythm, they dominated from wire-to-wire 80–49.

To open the game, the Trojans went on a 10–2 run and forced an early Cougar timeout. After the break, they continued their tear and pumped the lead up to 24–9, after one. In the second, there was no let-up; the lead continued to blossom partly due to a disparity in the turnover margins. The Cougars committed eight first-half turnovers while the Trojans only committed four.

The second half provided more of the same as the Trojans led 61–34 after three, and kept it going in the fourth. South Central coach Brett Seidel was extremely pleased with his team’s performance.

“We put together a very vanilla game plan, we tried to keep it really simple. We knew (Colton) Stevens was Stevens and we tried to make every touch and every look he had tough,” Seidel said. “I don’t think we gave up any strait line-drives in the first half, I think we were there to help and our trap defense was really good in the first half.”

Senior Michael Ponchel lead the Trojans in scoring with 19, junior Ben Lamoreaux added 15, and freshman Simon Blair put in 14. For the Cougars, Senior Colton Stevens finished with 11 points, while Junior Nick Stimpert put in 16.

Starting Hot

The Trojans opened the game quickly, jumping out to an eight-point lead forcing their foes to regroup. Coach Seidel felt the early energy had something to do with a moment in the locker room before the game.

“One of my Seniors actually spoke up and said “We want them to call a timeout in the first two minutes.” It kind of set the tone,” Seidel said.

The Trojans kept the pace they began with and continued the pestering defensive style coupled with a high-energy offensive onslaught. Even after multiple breaks in the action, they were able to stay engaged and keep on with the attack.

“Again, I think our defense and our ball pursuit tonight. If there was a loose ball or a deflection, we owned them, we went and got it. We were pretty physical and were getting after the basketball with two hands,” Seidel said.

Super Lamoreaux

“I have to say it because I want to get it out of my mouth before I forget, Ben Lamoreaux was absolutely amazing.” Seidel said.

Lamoreaux was a constant force on the court, putting up a big double-double performance grabbing 16 rebounds and dropping 14 points to help will his team to a win.

“Last game we struggled passing and this game we shared a lot better. We hit open guys and were able to make shots,” Lamoreaux said. “When everybody’s hitting shots, it opens up the court a lot more and that made it easier.”

Staying Home

Now more than 10 games into the season, the Trojans have only played 3 games on their home floor. With much of the season remaining and big aspirations, they’ll hold home-court advantage for many of their remaining games.

“Some of the bigger games are on our home floor. We had a rough stretch there where we played a lot of games on the road,” Seidel said. “Obviously, this is where we practice and shoot every day, so hopefully down the stretch here we can continue to make shots.”

What’s Next?

On Tuesday, South Central will travel to Western Reserve High School to pit battle with the Rough Riders in a game that could go a long way in helping to decide the final conference standings. Meanwhile, Crestview will travel to Lucas to take on the Cubs, Tuesday night.

STAT BOOK

Crestview 9-8-17-15 — 49

South Central 24-21-16-19 — 80

Crestview: 18-48 FG, 9-12 FT, 4-14 3pt. (Colton Stevens 1, Brevin King 1, Nick Leeper 1) 33 rebounds (Nic Stimpert 9, Nick Leeper 7, Dawson Lafever 4),22 turnovers. Scoring: Colton Setvens 11, Brevin King 5, Avery Baith 3, Chrisitan Durbin 2, Nick Leeper 5, Nic Stimpert 16, Dawson Lafever 7.

South Central: 30-67 FG, 14 - 18 FT, 6-22 3pt. (Josh Bonet 2, Ben Lamoreaux 2, Aaron Lamoreaux 1, Jason Hale 1) 39 rebounds (Ben Lamoreaux 16, Michael Ponchel 7), 10 turnovers. Scoring: Michael Ponchel 19, Ben Lamoreaux 15, Aaron Lamoreaux 14, Simon Blair 14, Josh Bonet 8, Jason Hale 5, Alex Holland 5.