Flyers, Riders headline busy weekend

Eleven boys games, six girls games, wrestling meets and swim meets are peppered throughout the weekend ahead and it should be an exciting time for area sports fans.

But one game really sticks out on the full slate of events scheduled; St. Paul at Western Reserve boys on Friday night.

It is the game of the week in the Reflector area making up one of the four inter-county contests on the schedule. The Flyers roll into Collins at 5-3 and 3-2 in the Firelands Conference and is coming off of a big win at South Central on Wednesday ending a 3-game skid. If the Flyers are hoping to keep pace in the FC, this is a huge one.

The Roughriders began the season on a roll before hitting a very tough part of their schedule dropping three of four. They escaped Crestview with an overtime win last week and come back home after being away for three of four during that stretch. The Riders are going to have to figure out how to win a big game without Jaret Griffith who is reportedly sidelined with a leg injury and is not expected to be in the lineup Friday night.

Keys for St. Paul: Use biology. The Flyers are by far the tallest and longest team in the FC. The Trojans had trouble with that length on Wednesday night and nearly never got a good look at the basket. St. Paul coach Mike Smith said he was looking forward to playing in some smaller confines and taking advantage of the smaller courts with his lanky team. The Flyers have another shot to show off that length at Western Reserve. Their zone causes trouble for any team it plays and throw in a smaller gym, it magnifies the issue.

Keys for Western: Take what St. Paul gives them. St. Paul will switch up defenses often and when it drops to a zone, the Riders need to make their 3-pointers. Zones are designed to pack the paint and make teams shoot it from deep. If the Riders can make enough 3’s, it will force the Flyers to rethink some things and make adjustments. Western is one of the top shooting teams in the Firelands Conference, but so is New London and South Central and those two teams went a combined 6-for-42 from three in their two games. The Riders need to get off to a quick start and it will start from beyond the arch.

Players to watch: St. Paul’s Brandon McCall got off to a quick start against South Central scoring 14 points in the first half, but the Trojans adjusted and held him to just two in the second half. He should be able to take advantage of his height against Western again and that high-low action between McCall and Paul Pearce is as good as any team in the area. If Wednesday was any indication of how things are going to go, Dylan Furlong may have found his shooting touch and could make a difference with his range and driving ability.

With Griffith out, all eyes are on Colton Puder. He could be the most athletic player in the FC and has added a nice shooting touch to his arsenal. He is one of the best at driving the lane and rising above defenders and finishing. Keep an eye on Aiden Markley. If the Riders are hoping for a quick start from three, he could be the one to ignite it. Dale Smith can also shoot it so the Riders have plenty of options left even if Griffith is out.

For updates on this game, follow @JakeFurr11 on Twitter. Let him know what you think of his keys and players to watch.

Ontario at Norwalk Boys, Friday

It may not be the season the Truckers had in mind, but they are making the best of it. They host Ontario (6-5) after coming off of an incredible buzzer-beating win at Keystone last week. Norwalk is looking for its second Northern Ohio League win and could take advantage of an unusually down Ontario team. A win could add a huge boost of confidence to the Truckers that could ignite a fun finish to the rest of the season.

Players to watch: Jacob Roth had a breakout games against Keystone with six 3-pointers including a fade-away, buzzer-beating trey to give the Truckers the win. George Friend missed the Keystone game with an injury and is likely eager to get back to the court. He can score in bunches and is a difference maker on the court. Mitchell Perry has produced some great hustle effort games recently and was a key reason the Truckers beat Willard earlier this season.

For updates on this game, follow @Cary_reporter on Twitter.

Western Reserve at Monroeville girls, Saturday

The Lady ‘Riders begin their quest for an FC title after finishing the first way through undefeated with a road game at Monroeville. The Eagles are playing with a bit more confidence and have had some close ones recently that could have gone either way. Western is coming off of a huge win on Wednesday over Division I Madison.

Players to watch: Cora Wyers from Western is one of the best young players in the area. She got in foul trouble against Madison and Brooke Ommert stepped up huge in her place. Andrea Robson is always a game changer and can just about do anything she wants on the floor. For Monroeville, Jordan Quillen played her way into a player of the week nomination and Kara Schafer has produced some impressive individual performances this season.

For updates on this game, follow @LoganGreszler on Twitter.

Other games: Monroeville at Plymouth boys, Friday; New London at Mapleton boys, Friday; Crestview at South Central boys, Friday; Oak Harbor at Edison boys, Friday; Mapleton at Plymouth girls, Saturday; New London at Crestview girls, Saturday; St. Paul at South Central girls, Saturday; New London at Crestview girls, Saturday; Margaretta at Edison girls, Saturday; Ontario at Norwalk girls, Saturday; Plymouth at Mansfield St. Peter’s boys, Saturday; St. Paul at Tiffin Columbian boys, Saturday; Edison at Monroeville boys, Saturday; Ashland at Norwalk boys, Saturday; Port Clinton at Willard boys, Saturday.