Balance leads Flashes by Pirates

A total of eight players reached the score book in Willard’s 49-46 win over Sandusky Perkins on Thursday evening. Willard had control from tip to about the final three minutes of play and led by as much as 16 early in the third quarter. There was a lot of back-and-forth action the entire first half that saw a Willard 22-13 lead heading into the locker room.

An inspired defensive effort allowed the Lady Flashes to build the big lead in the third and carry it into the fourth until the Pirates turned up the defensive desperation and made a thrilling comeback going on a 15-3 over the final three minutes, but time ran out on Perkins and Willard came away with the non-conference W.

Balance Beam

The Willard Flashes saw eight players put the ball through the hoop on Thursday night led by freshman Cassidy Crawford with 13 points. Lydia Wiers added nine points while Ashlee Tuttle dropped seven, Sydney Stevens added six and Madie Secor also added six. The Flashes saw 13 points from their bench players.

“I thought our bench really stepped up,” Willard coach Jon Dawson said. “Sydney Stevens was very good tonight, Addie Slone comes in and plays hard. Both of them are sophomores and they are starting to play with confidence. They provided a lot of energy and I thought we played with incredible balance. We had a 13, 9 and a 7. We have really received better balance from everyone scoring for us.”

Junk Yard Dog

Wiers did a lot of the dirty work for Willard falling just one point shy of a double-double. She added 11 rebounds, three blocks and four steals to go with her nine points. Dawson admits it is just another Lydia Wiers performance.

“That is Lyds,” Dawson said. “She has missed out on a double-double at least five or six times and it drives her nuts, but this is what she does. It is not one thing that she does great, she does everything. She was our defensive stopper last year and now I ask her to contribute more on offense. She continues to give teams fit on defense with her long arms getting deflections and steals. Her scoring is coming around and thats what she does, she fills up the stat sheet.”

Overall, the Flashes grabbed 34 boards, blocked six shots and swiped 10 steals as a team.

Call it a comeback

With their backs against the wall and looking at defeat, the Pirates ended the game on a 15-3 run over the final three minutes of play. In that time, they forced seven turnovers and made four 3-pointers to get the game within three before time ran out. Perkins coach Ray Neill admits it is something his team can take into a huge matchup with Clyde on Saturday.

“That is a good we are taking from this game,” Neill said. “We didn’t shoot it or take care of it early. We will take the good from this and build off of it. We talked about a lot of the good things that happened even though the final score wasn’t one of them.

“We have a huge conference game on Saturday with Clyde. We have the flu bug all through our locker room right now, but if we can find that panic mode earlier in the game, we could have more success. Our youthfulness showed with our Top 9 being freshmen or sophomores but we keep improving.”

Third quarter swing

The Flashes pulled away in the third quarter thanks to forcing eight turnovers and outscoring Perkins 12-9 in the frame and building a 16 point lead at one point. Dawson says it was all because of defense.

“I thought our defense was good in the first half holding them to 13 points,” Dawson said. “I thought our rotations were a bit slow and we were not helping off like we should have been. I challenged them to keep the defensive pressure and we just got better at our rotations as the game went on and we played some great team defense.”

Neill saw more intensity in the feisty Willard team.

“They played hard,” Neill said. “They were a notch above us with their intensity and focus and I wish I could tell you what was the magic potion that turns us in the fourth quarter but I am not sure what it is. We seem to fight better with our backs against the wall. Talking to coach Dawson before the game he said his team played like a roller coaster and I told him that we are closer to Cedar Point than they are and we play like a roller coaster even more.”

Perkins was led by Olivia Howard with 15 points while Marissa Esposito added 12.

Up next

Willard improves to 7-8 and will look to get back to the .500-mark next Tuesday at Shelby. Perkins falls to 6-6 and has a huge showdown with Clyde on Saturday.

STAT BOOK

Perkins 7-6-9-24 — 46

Willard 8-14-13-15 — 49

Perkins: 16-44 FG, 7-15 FT, 7-13 3pt. (Esposito 3, Major 1, Thom 1, Siegel 2) 29 rebounds (Lawson 8), 19 turnovers, 3 Assists, Steals 6. Scoring: Olivia Howard 6-3-15, Marissa Esposito 4-1-12, Nancy Siegel 3-0-8, Hannah Major 1-0-3, Madilyn Bing 1-1-3, Sydney Thom 1-0-3, Kasi Didion 0-2-2.

Willard: 18-44 FG, 10-13 FT, 3-11 3pt. (Tuttle 1, Vipperman 1, Crawford 1) 34 rebounds (Wiers 11, Crawford 6), 19 turnovers, 7 Assists (Tuttle 4), Steals 10 (Wiers 4). Scoring: Cassidy Crawford 5-2-13, Lydia Wiers 3-3-9, Ashlee Tuttle 3-0-7, Madie Secor 2-2-6, Sydney Stevens 3-0-6, Addie Slone 1-2-4, Brooke Vipperman 1-0-3, Felicia Rosvanis 0-1-1.