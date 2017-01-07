Truckers back on track with NOL win

Once Jiselle Thomas got going, there was no stopping her, as she scored Norwalk's first eight points of the game.

But it wasn't all offense, as the Trucker defense locked down on Columbian in the 62-37 victory.

The Tornadoes scored the first basket of the game, but then Thomas went to work on both sides of the ball. It seemed like every time Columbian went to pass, Thomas was there to break it up.

"That's something Jiselle is capable of," Norwalk coach Brock Manlet said. "She's one of the better athletes that we have and if she puts energy to that side of the floor, she can do that stuff. Especially in the first half, I thought she did a really nice job with disrupting what they were doing and we were able to get some runouts."

At the end of the first, the Truckers controlled an 18-6 advantage. By halftime it was extended to 27-12.

Norwalk continued to force turnovers and turn them into points.

"Defensively, I was very pleased. I think we forced them into 40-some turnovers," Manlet said.

The Tornadoes were outscored 34-25 in the second half.

Jiselle Thomas led the Truckers with 18 points, but Norwalk had 10 players find the basket.

"We've been struggling to shoot the ball a little bit. But as long as we're getting good shots, I'm okay with it," Manlet said. "Eventually, those girls are going be confident enough to knock those down. But I thought for the most part we got good shots. We got the shots we wanted, but if you're not making shots, your not making shots."

After a loss to Shelby last week, Norwalk's second in the league, an NOL win is just the thing that can help build that confidence.

"Like I said after our last game, we can't worry about the other teams are doing right now. We just have to worry about ourselves, keep playing hard and take care of ourselves. It's a good thing those girls have a short memory. We came back and, for the most part, I thought we played hard tonight."

Leah Malson was one of the 10 players to score, as she finished with six points.

"Leah is a natural scorer, she can score well. Basketball IQ-wise, she is intelligent enough to pump-fake and get to the basket and things like that. She's starting to do that a little bit more. I thought she played really well, as did Adrianna (Rodriguez). She rebounded the ball really, really well for us. Jada Thomas too gave us a lot of energy. Those three in particular — usually I don't like to talk about individual kids — but those three in particular gave us some nice energy tonight."

Jada Thomas contributed eight points, while Rodriguez had three.

The Truckers will have a week to prepare for their next game, when they host NOL foe Ontario on Saturday.

STAT BOOK

Norwalk 62

Cring 1-2-4; Harkness 2-1-6; Maloney 2-0-4; Jada Thomas 4-0-8; Jasmine Thomas 0-2-2; Geretz 1-3-5; Jiselle Thomas 7-3-18; Rodriguez 1-1-3; Malson 3-0-6; Rey 2-1-5. Totals 22-13-62.

Columbian 37

Fry 1-0-3; Dryfuse 0-2-2; Jones 3-1-8; Roof 1-1-3; Sehlhorst 0-2-2; Reaves 1-3-5; Brisendine 6-0-14. Totals 12-9-37.

Norwalk 18 9 18 16 — 62

Columbian 6 6 12 13 — 37