Wildcats survive cold shooting night, down Flyers

The Wildcats shot just 13 of 42 for the game and still pulled out a 36-31 victory at St. Paul High School over the Flyers to remain undefeated in Firelands Conference play. The Flyer shot slightly better going 14 for 42 from the field.

St. Paul jumped out to a quick 8-2 lead after the first as the Wildcats were only able to connect on a single bucket missing on 10 attempts. The Flyers led 17-11 at the intermission in one of the lowest scoring games of the season. New London then went on a 16-6 run in the third grabbing their first leas at the 2:11 mark of the third quarter and outscored the Flyers 9-8 in the final frame to take home the victory.

3 for 23

Normally a deadly team from deep, the New London Wildcats connected on just three 3-pointers out of 23 attempts. All three of those came in the third quarter when the Wildcats put up 16 points in the frame. Billy Woodmancy, Jake Gerlak and Ryan Lane added the 3-balls as Gerlak’s gave the Wildcats their first lead of the contest.

“I thought we did what we needed to do except one thing, we didn’t make shots,” New London coach Tom Howell said. “We haven’t shot the ball well the last couple games, but I have confidence in these guys and we are going to shoot it. That is just what we are going to do. Our touch will come back. I don’t know when. Hopefully it is at the right time.”

To make matters worse, the Flyers were unable to connect from downtown going an ice cold 0-for-15 from beyond the arch. The shots were just not falling for either team.

“Our answer is very simple,” St. Paul coach Mike Smith said. “We have to score the basketball. I see us shoot day in and day out. We just have to knock them down. We have to embrace the situation and step up. We have guys afraid to miss.”

Under Pressure

With the Wildcats leading 34-31 with four seconds left, New London junior Dane Mathews found himself at the free throw line with an opportunity to put the game on ice. Mathews calmly sank the first free throw to pretty much give the Wildcats the win. For good measure, he sank the second giving New London the 5-point win.

“Dane Mathews came up big,” Howell said. “I was just sitting there thinking, “Alright man, just make one.” But he made both of them and stepped up huge for his team and I give him a ton of credit.”

Mathews admits he was just happy to do his part.

“I was pretty nervous but it was a big time moment in crunch time and the team needed them,” Mathews said. “It was just a great win. It is always great to come over here to St. Paul and win. We just have to continue to take it one game at a time and keep doing what we are doing because it is working.”

Defense

In a bit of a chess match between coaches, St. Paul implemented their 2-3 zone defense to perfection while the Wildcats picked up a full-court pressure defense to begin the second half.

“I thought we defended tonight at a very high level,” Smith said. “Our length is something we take advantage of. I love what we did tonight and I even thought our shot selection was good we just have to have guys make shots. There is nothing we could do. It was a great basketball game. We held a very potent offense until we had to foul.”

The Wildcats’ defense allowed them to pull away in the third.

“We probably should have started out in it,” Howell said. “We had to to get an advantage with their size. They are big and we had to some how stop their inside game and I thought we did a pretty good job. You have to give St. Paul a ton of credit. That 2-3 zone was tough. Their length was a problem for us. We pulled it out and it could have gone either way. We are just glad it went our way.”

No double-figures

Not a single player from either team was able to reach double figures in the scorebook. The game’s leading scorer was St. Paul Brandon McCall with nine points; he added seven boards. Noah Winslow added eight, Dylan Furlong had six and Jimmy Adelman and Paul Pearce had four a piece.

New London was led by Mathews’ eight points off of the bench while Jacob Molnar and Karson Howell added six each. Lane had five, Gerlak four, Woodmancy five and Justin Marshall added two.

Top cat

New London holds a firm grasp on the top spot in the Firelands Conference improving to 8-2 overall and a perfect 5-0 in the FC. The Wildcats are back in action at Mapleton on Friday.

“I don’t like to put the arrow to me, but I haven’t won over here in a while,” Howell said. “This is an incredibly tough place to play and coach Smith does a heck of a job getting his teams prepared.My philosophy with all of this is it is never easy to be on top. We have a bullseye on our back and we are going to play one game at a time and that is all we can do. Keep working and get better. We did what we needed to do to win and thats all.”

Streak

The Flyers are in the middle of a 3-game losing streak with three games coming next week. The Flyers travel to South Central, Western Reserve and Tiffin Calvert next week as things do not look to get any easier.

“There is nothing better than a win,” Smith said. “Maybe we are better off getting out of this gym. Five of our first seven have been here and it will be nice to get to a bit of tighter confines like Western and South Central where we can really use our length. It was a great atmosphere in here tonight.”

STAT BOOK

New London 2-8-16-9 — 36

St. Paul 8-9-6-8 — 31

New London: 13-42 FG, 7-12 FT, 3-23 3pt. (Woodmancy 1, Lane 1, Gerlak 1) 33 rebounds (Lane 9), 11 turnovers, 9 Assists (Lane 4), Steals 8. Scoring: Dane Mathews 3-2-8, Jacob Molnar 3-0-6, Karson Howell 2-2-6, Ryan Lane 1-2-5, Billy Woodmancy 2-0-5, Jake Gerlak 1-1-4, Justin Marshall 1-0-2.

St. Paul: 14-32 FG, 3-5 FT, 0-15 3pt. 32 rebounds (McCall 7, Furlong 7), 13 turnovers, 5 Assists (Adelman 3), Steals 5. Scoring: Brandon McCall 4-1-9, Noah Winslow 4-0-8, Dylan Furlong 2-2-6, Jimmy Adelman 2-0-4, Paul Pearce 2-0-4.