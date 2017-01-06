Short-handed Truckers compete in loss at Sandusky

The Norwalk boys basketball team entered Friday's Northern Ohio League game at defending league champion and first-place Sandusky minus three starters from the preseason.

The latest injury was to George Friend (17.3 points per game) because of an undisclosed foot injury. And by halftime Friday, the Truckers had already committed 16 turnovers.

Yet 13 seconds into the third quarter, Steve Gray's gritty team trailed just 23-21 before the Blue Streaks used their pressure and athleticism to take over and claim a 67-53 win.

Returning point guard Brandon Haraway was lost for the season from a football injury in October, while Griffin Rinner went down in the first quarter on opening night at Perkins on Dec. 2. Adding in the loss of Friend made Friday's already tall task seem like a mountain.

“We controlled tempo, and in that time period we did a really good job on the boards,” Gray said of his team's competitive first half. “Obviously we also made some shots. We're down a basket early in the third quarter and in great shape, but their pressure and athleticism hurt us.”

Norwalk (2-7, 1-3) trailed 11-3 with 2:56 left in the first quarter and 21-13 with 2:42 left in the first half — but closed out the second quarter with six of the last eight points. Trey Johnson connected on one of his four 3-pointers, and Jacob Trautman followed with a triple of his own to make it 21-19 with 1:01 left in the half.

Jayrese Williams, Sandusky's all-time leading scorer, then closed the first half with a putback basket to make it 23-19.

But once Norwalk's Jacob Roth opened the third quarter with a basket to cut the deficit to 23-21, the Blue Streaks (7-3, 4-0) woke up in a big way. Williams kickstarted a 17-2 scoring run that spanned nearly four minutes with a pair of free throws and a steal and layup.

Jamonte Alexander, Croom and Keith Williams each added consecutive baskets for four different players to score in the run — and Williams capped it with a slam dunk in transition to push the lead out to 40-23 with 3:17 left in the third.

It was 48-32 entering the fourth quarter, where both teams subbed freely in an entertaining eight minutes from mostly bench players. The Truckers held a 21-19 scoring edge in the quarter for the final margin.

Norwalk struggled to take care of the ball, finishing with 26 turnovers despite a solid 19-of-38 shooting performance.

“But I give our kids a lot of credit,” Gray said. “We had four kids not in uniform tonight who were important parts of our summer and overall plans. And so I can't fault the effort. I wish we had taken care of the ball and executed better, but we are who we are and we'll continue to fight — and I hope nobody feels sorry for us, because we won't.”

Jayrese Williams finished with a game-high 24 points on 10-of-18 shooting for Sandusky, while Keith Williams added 10 points.

For Norwalk, Johnson made four 3-pointers for a team-high 12 points, while Steven Strickland made three triples in the fourth quarter and scored 11. Roth added eight points, Andrew Ehrenberg scored seven, and Mitchell Perry grabbed seven rebounds.

Silver lining

Given the roster situation, Gray believed several of his players found out something about themselves Friday night that they maybe didn't know a week ago.

“Andrew stepped up, Eric (Hull) and Steven made some nice plays and shots,” Gray said. “Trey has potential as well — but he's got so much to learn because he's just an elementary kid when it comes to basketball knowledge — but he has a tremendous amount of talent.”

Up next

Norwalk is right back at it tonight when it visits Keystone (4-4) in a non-conference game tonight before hosting Ontario next Friday in league play.

STAT BOOK

NORWALK (2-7, 1-3)

Jacob Trautman 1-3—6; Mitchell Perry 1-0—2; Jacob Roth 3-0—8; Eric Hull 1-0—2; Trey Johnson 4-0—12; Matt Neuberger 3-0—7; Andrew Ehrenberg 2-0—5; Steven Strickland 4-0—11. TOTALS 19-3—53.

SANDUSKY (7-3, 4-0)

Jayrese Williams 10-2—24; Keith Williams 4-2—10; Cavon Croom 6-1—13; Jamonte Alexander 3-0—6; Ja'Vez Alexander 1-0—2; Denaryon Swain 0-2—2; Alain Roldan 0-2—2; Ra'Landes Johnson 2-1—5; Keijan Newell 1-1—3. TOTALS 27-11—67.

Norwalk 6 13 13 21 — 53

Sandusky 13 10 25 19 — 67

3-point FGs: (N) Johnson 4, Strickland 3, Roth 2, Trautman, Neuberger, Ehrenberg

JV: Sandusky, 28-26