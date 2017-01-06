Fast start sends Trojans to conference win

With the aid of nine three-pointers in Friday’s contest, South Central put a hurt on Plymouth for a 76-43 Firelands Conference win.

The Trojans opened the game on a 12-0 run, giving the Big Red no chance at all.

But it wasn’t only the offense that produced for South Central (6-3, 3-1), as its’ defense held Plymouth to just a combined seven points in the second and third quarters.

In the second period, the Big Red (1-8, 0-5) were held scoreless until just 1:17 remained before halftime, when Jared Adams hit a field goal. By the break, the Trojans held a 41-12 lead.

They led by as many as 45 points in the second half.

South Central coach Brett Seidel threw his reserves into the mix for the last six minutes of the game, which allowed Plymouth to pull within 30-points.

“We got off to a really bad start and they played with more heart than what we did,” Plymouth coach Derek Shelenberger said. “We missed a lot of layups and gave up a lot of wide-open three’s. I think they hit nine three’s, that’s just our guys not being in the right spot.”

Balanced scoring

Four Trojans scored before Plymouth was able to find the basket. Michael Ponchel and Aaron Lamoreaux led the pack with for points each, while Simon Blair and Jason Hale each scored two to start the game.

“For three quarters we were as engaged mentally as I’ve seen all season,” Seidel said. “I feel like everybody contributed equally tonight at both ends of the floor. I thought we pursued the basketball really well with two hands. We were in position for most of the night. Like I said, our mental focus was the most we’ve been in a game yet. Offensively we continue to share the basketball.”

South Central had four players to reach double-digit scoring. Aaron Lamoreaux paced the squad with 16, followed by Michael Ponchel with 14 and Simon Blair and Ben Lamoreaux each added 12.

As a team, the Trojans shot 48% from the floor and were 13 of 15 at the free throw line.

“When that happens, our shots seem to go down a little bit easier. Our kids for three quarters were pretty good.”

Jason Hale added nine points and Josh Bonet hit a pair of three-balls for six.

Oustanding defense

Allowing just 17 points through three quarters was a stat that really stood out to Seidel.

“Defensively, again, I felt like we were there on the catch, we boxed out really good. But that mental focus is really what we’ve been trying to get a grasp on defensively. We were just mentally engaged tonight and that’s what impressed me the most.”

Hale was a terror on defense, with 10 rebounds and two steals. He also added a pair of boards on the offensive end. Ben Lamoreaux contributed with eight rebounds.

The team combined for a total of nine steals.

Fourth quarter effort

60% of the Big Red’s scoring (23 points) came in the final stanza, as eight different players were able to find the basket.

Harley Richman and Mitchell Chaffins had five points apiece to lead the effort.

“That’s nice and all. The jayvee guys, they got some steals and layups. It’s nice to have 10 kids score, but we didn’t have any of them in double-figures. There’s just a lot of work that still needs done,” Shelenberger said.

“That Harley Richman kid, he’s a senior and I never questioned his effort. I wasn’t about to take him off the floor. If there’s anybody on my team that stepped up and played hard it was him.”

Up Next

Plymouth will host Monroeville on Friday, while South Central entertains St. Paul on Wednesday.

STAT BOOK

Plymouth 43

Reed 2-0-4; Adams 3-0-7; Nester 2-3-8; Myers 0-1-1; H. Richman 2-0-5; Collins 2-0-4; Chaffins 3-0-7; Montgomery 0-1-1; Elliot 0-4-4; Z. Richman 1-0-2. 15-9-43.

S. Central 76

Bonet 2-0-6; Blair 4-3-12; B. Lamoreaux 5-0-12; Holland 1-2-4; A. Lamoreaux 6-3-16; Hale 4-1-9; Ponchel 4-4-14; Legg 1-0-3. Totals 27-13-76.

Plymouth 10 2 5 26 — 43

S. Central 24 17 21 14 — 76