Eagles still looking for first FC win

That’s how Monroeville Eagles coach Al Mielcarek summarized Friday’s 63-58 loss to Firelands Conference opponent Mapleton.

“I think the game was really won at the free-throw line. They were 15-of-18 and we were under 50 percent,” he said.

The Eagles dropped to 1-7 and with an 0-5 league record, are looking for their first FC win.

“We knew they’re a run-and-gun team that plays very fast-paced. We prefer to play a ball-ccontrolled game, so it was a challenge for us to play uptempo. But we were also looking forward to it because in games like that you score more,” Mielcarek said.

Mapleton started the game leading 10-2, but by 3:45 left in the first quarter Monroeville had cut the Mounties’ lead to 15-10. The visitors had a 19-14 lead going into the second period.

“We wanted to stay zone, I thought we closed out the (third) quarter great where they didn’t even get a shot and we came down and scored and had the possession after the quarter,” Mielcarek said.

Monroeville senior Sam Miller hit a three-pointer with 1:50 left until halftime and his team trailed Mapleton 29-28.

The Eagles outscored the Mounties in the second quarter 16-15, but Mapleton took a 34-30 lead into the locker room.

Mielcarek said he wanted to see his team keep it close every quarter.

“It’s a matter of setting ourselves up better in a 32-minute game. The minutes in the middle of the game are just as important as the end,” said the Monroeville coach, who wants the Eagles to play “four quality quarters” each game.

“We’re getting 30 minutes, 29 minutes and unfortunately the other night, we only played 24 good minutes, but we got the win,” Mielcarek added.

Monroeville beat Lakeside at home 40-37 on Tuesday. It was the Eagles’ first and only win of the season.

“It’s coming,” Mielcarek said. “We’re playing more competitively now, which is good. I thought our offense was much more fun to watch. We scored the most points (against Mapleton),” Mielcarek said.

On Friday, Mapleton senior Chase Davis scored 14 of his 19 points in the first half. He also grabbed 15 rebounds.

“We slowed him down in the second half. He had two baskets in the second half,” Mielcarek said.

Two other Mapleton players also hit double figures.

Senior Gage Barone scored 16 points and junior Logan Hensel added 13.

Monroeville outscored Mapleton 18-16 in the fourth quarter, but the Mounties held on the for the win.

With 4.4 seconds left in the game, Monroeville senior Logan Clouse hit a three-point shot to shave Mapleton’s lead to 61-58. He led the Eagles with 15 points.

Senior Nick Newell added 14.

The Monroeville jayvee squad won 44-34.

Sophomore Carson Hauler hit all seven of his free-throw shots and had 18 points total. Classmate Sawyer Schafer added 15 points.

Monroeville goes to Fremont St. Joseph tonight for a non-league win.

STAT BOOK

Mapleton 19 15 13 16 — 63

Monroeville 14 16 10 18 — 58

Mapleton: Chase Davis 6-6-19, Garrett Haines 3-0-9, Logan Hensel 5-1-13, Gage Barone 4-6-16, Justin Dubois 2-2-6 — 20-15-63

Monroeville: Aiden Stieber 6-0-4, Nick Newell 6-0-14, Chance Schaub 2-0-6, Logan Clouse 7-0-15, Sam Miller 1-0-6, Blake Anderson 2-3-7, Reece Kendall 3-1-7 — 22-8-58