Wild weekend on tap for area teams

New London at St. Paul, Friday

This could be the biggest weekend game on the schedule as the New London Wildcats are the last remaining team to hold an undefeated record in Firelands Conference play. The Flyers slipped up last Friday dropping a tough one to Crestview for their first FC loss of the season. St. Paul joined Western atop the preseason polls, but it is New London at the top just four games deep into the conference schedule. If there is such thing as a must-win in January, this is the game for St. Paul. It could also be the game for New London as well if it is hoping to capture its first FC title since the 2011-12 season.

Players to watch: Plenty of talent will be taking the floor in this one. For New London, Ryan Lane is the blood to the Wildcats’ team. He is averaging 19 points and 13 boards a night. What makes the Wildcats so good is their ability to play inside out with Lane on the block. As soon as a double team comes, Lane has the vision to find one of his many shooters like Billy Woodmancy, Karson Howell, Jake Gerlak or Dane Mathews. Throw in Jacob Molnar and Justin Marshall and the Wildcats can go seven players deep.

For the Flyers, there may not be a better duo than Brandon McCall and Dylan Furlong. Furlong has played out of position to begin the season thanks to an injury, but he is now back to his normal spot and looking to make a case for himself as the FC Player of the Year at the midway point. He is averaging 14.33 points a night. McCall is one of the last remaining true post players in the FC. He causes trouble on the block both offensively and defensively. He drops 15 points a night while grabbing six boards a night. Paul Pearce is coming back from an injury and Jimmy Adelman literally does it all from the guard spot. Buckle up, this one is going to be a wild ride.

Norwalk at Columbian, Saturday

There will be a lot of questions answered on Saturday when the Lady Truckers travel to Tiffin. One of those will be, “How bad do the Lady Truckers want an NOL title?” Norwalk cannot afford even the slightest slip up on Saturday if it hopes to answer that question. With two Northern Ohio League losses, the Lady Truckers need to take care of business the rest of the way and that includes beating Bellevue and Shelby on their home floors. But Saturday will be a way Norwalk can find a way to build on a few things.

Player to watch: Jiselle Thomas is an unstoppable force on the offensive end and she will do her thing. The senior is the best Norwalk girls basketball player in history for a reason. For the Truckers to contend for a league title, they are going to need her to keep doing her thing and get some contribution from some others. Marly Geretz stepped up in a huge way against Shelby providing a major spark for the Truckers. Eboni Barbee may have played her way into a major role with her rebounding and hustle plays. But the player to really keep an eye on the rest of the way is Kaelyn Harkness. The junior plays with passion and with the Truckers’ backs against the wall, Harkness could be the X-factor for the rest of the season.

Western Reserve at Crestview, Friday

Crestview High School is where FC title hopes go to die. For some reason, that place is always a hard gym to win in. The Western Reserve Roughriders take a trip there next after St. Paul suffered a tough loss last week. The Roughriders will have to find a way to win on the road in possibly the toughest environment in the FC. A win for Western could provide them the spark they need to chase after their first FC title since 2012-13.

Players to watch: Jaret Griffith went on a bit of a cold streak against some incredibly tough competition in recent weeks so expect him to get going very early. As soon as he starts going off, so to does the rest of the Roughriders. Colton Puder is as athletic as any player in the league and Aiden Markley and Dale Smith can shoot it with the best of them. This is a big early season matchup for Western.

Wrestling galore

Gyms will be packed on Saturday morning with wrestling meets all over the area and every squad in action as wrestling season really starts to heat up. Plymouth will be hosting its annual home invite with Willard, South Central and Edison coming to town to take part. Norwalk and St. Paul travel to Mansfield Senior for the famous J.C. Gorman Invite. Western Reserve goes to Columbian and New London and Monroeville heads to Woodmore for a tournament.

Wrestlers to watch: St. Paul’s Derek Gross cruised through the field at the Keystone invite last weekend and the Gorman invite will be a huge test for a wrestler looking to contend for a state title. He will face some very stiff competition and coach Casey Harrington will be able to learn how to handle Gross’ progression with a stat title in mind. It will also be a good invite for Rashod Raymore who is back after a year off from the sport. He has been cruising through the competition and could learn a lot about how good he can be in the sport this weekend. Josh Dove of Plymouth and Colten Millis of Monroeville should have some fun this weekend as well.

Other games: Plymouth at South Central boys, Friday; Mapleton at Monroeville boys, Friday; Edison at Oak Harbor boys, Friday; Shelby at Willard boys, Friday; Norwalk at Sandusky boys, Friday; Monroeville at Fremont St. Joe’s boys, Saturday; Perkins at Edison, boys, Saturday; Norwalk at Keystone boys, Saturday; St. Paul at Mapleton girls, Saturday; Crestview at Monoreville girls; Saturday, Western Reserve at South Central girls; Saturday; Willard at Ontario girls, Saturday; St. Paul and Norwalk swimming at Mansfield Senior, Saturday.