Report: Hawks finalizing deal to send Korver to Cavaliers

NEW ORLEANS — The Hawks are finalizing a deal to send Kyle Korver to the Cavaliers, according to the Vertical. The report did not indicate what the Hawks would receive in return.

The Hawks would not confirm a trade.

Korver was with the Hawks before Thursday's game against at the Pelicans. Upon arriving at the arena, coach Mike Budenholzer pulled Korver into a side room. Korver was in the locker room getting dressed during media availability. Korver was in uniform and on the Hawks bench during their game against the Pelicans. However, he did not enter the game. Rookie DeAndre Bembry entered the game in the first quarter, a clear sign that Korver was being held out.

Budenholzer said before the game there were no plans to rest any players with the Hawks playing the second of back-to-back games and a third in four days on Saturday.

A Cavaliers executive was in Atlanta last week to watch Korver.

Korver address trade speculation earlier this week.

"The NBA is a great job," Korver said. "It's a great job. I wouldn't have any other job. But living stability is not one of the strengths of this job. You don't know where you are going to be tomorrow. We don't get to plan things out. That's just part of this great job that we get to do.

"Last year there was all this talk and nothing happened. Who knows? We don't know what's going on behind closed doors. The Hawks are going to do what is best for them."

Korver has appeared in 32 games this season, including 21 starts. He was recently replaced in the starting lineup by Thabo Sefolosha. He averaged 9.5 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 28 minutes. He is shooting .441 from the field and .409 from 3-point range.

Korver, 35, will be an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season. He will make $5,239,437 this season. In his four-plus seasons with the Hawks, Korver shot .462 from 3-point range.

