Catch up on local high school sports

Truckers rout Whippets

The Norwalk boys’ bowling team moved to 5-1 overall, 2-0 NOL with a win on Thursday night.

The Truckers dominated Shelby, 2067-1385.

Cameron Nickoli led way with a 408, while Logan Mcconegly shot a 234 to help pace Norwalk.

“We have a busy week ahead with NOL matches next week we just need to focus on one match at a time,” Trucker coach John Wade said.

In boys’ junior varsity action the Truckers downed the Whippets 1976-802. They were led by Noah Scheel with a 381.

Norwalk is back on the road Monday in Huron against Edison.

Flashes sweep Tigers

HURON — Willard won their fourth straight match Wednesday as they were led by first year bowler Jacob Holthouse.

Holthouse rolled games of 193-233-426 to send the Crimson Flashes to a 2759-2587 victory.

“When Jacob first joined the team this year shooting over 100 in a game or having two strikes in a row was a major accomplishment,” Flashes’ coach Lewis Sims said. “During his 233 game he started with 7 strikes in a row.”

Brandon Dye rolled a 150-183-333, followed by Nicholas Scholes 141-130-271, Josh Holida 193-212-405 and Nate Garrett 183-213-396.

The Willard girls’ team won their 10th match in a row to remain perfect on the season.

They downed Huron 2278-2181.

The Flashes were led by Kortney Craft, as she tallied a 173-176-349, as Hannah McClanahan had a 141-180-321, Aubrey Mathias 159-159-318 and Annie Cummings 153-119-272.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Edison 46, Port Clinton 35

PORT CLINTON — The Chargers rallied from a nine-point fourth quarter deficit to top the Redskins Thursday in SBC Bay division play.

Down 32-23 entering the final eight minutes, Edison (4-2, 2-2) doubled its point total while holding Port Clinton (1-7, 0-5) to just three fourth-quarter points.

Bryce Roberts’ 18 points paced the Chargers who also got 13 points from Bryce Ostheimer.

Edison hosts Perkins Saturday.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

St. Paul 40, St. Pete’s 31

MANSFIELD — The Lady Flyers earned a non-conference win over the Spartans on Thursday.

St. Paul is slated to host St. Joe’s on Tuesday.

SWIMMING

SMCC sweeps SP

SANDUSKY — The Flyers drew the short straw at St. Mary’s Thursday night, as both the boys’ and girls’ team suffered losses.

On the boys’ side, the Panthers outscored the Flyers 97-26.

Jarrett Schaffer was the only swimmer to claim a first place finish for the Flyers, as he clocked in at 26.18 in the 50-yard freestyle.

On the girls’ end, SMCC downed St. Paul 109-40.

Paige Wnek had the lone first place effort. She finished at 1:13.74 in the 100-yard backstroke.

JUNIOR HIGH BASKETBALL

WR 50, NCS 39

The Norwalk Catholic School junior high basketball team fell to Western Reserve 50-39.

The Flyers fell to 4-3 overall.

Ethan Blair led the way with 14 points and Jude Sweet surged late with four three-pointers in the fourth quarter and total of 13 points for the game.

“It was a tough road game with only having five players, but we will regroup and be ready to go for South Central,” NCS coach Matt Webb said.

That game will take place next Saturday at 1 p.m.