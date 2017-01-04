A Wild Western Turnaround | Lady Riders putting past behind them

With 13 Firelands Conference titles and a run of five straight from 2008-13, the Lady ‘Riders just haven’t been themselves the past three seasons. It seems that is all in the past. Led by a sharpshooting junior guard in Andrea Robson, a young post player in sophomore Cora Wyers and an unselfish lone senior in Tayler Good, Western Reserve is back in familiar territory atop the FC standings with one more conference game to play before the Lady ‘Riders start the second round.

A year after winning the FC title during the 2012-13 season, Western Reserve suffered its worst season in school history going 1-20 during the 2013-14 campaign. The following year, things didn’t get much better with a 3-19 record. But last season’s 11-11 mark gave the Lady ‘Riders something to improve on. This season, Western seems poised to reclaim the top spot.

“The girls just committed,” Western coach Laura Pierson said. “We set very strong commitment statements when we took over and they have stayed true to those statements. We started to explode because they were dedicated during the offseason. This offseason was huge. The girls are under an injury prevention plan and a weight lifting plan year round. And they show up every single day.”

One of the players that has shown up every single day through the harsh seasons two years ago and now is reaping the benefits is senior Taylor Good. As the only senior on the roster for Western, Good isn’t your typical senior, but is your typical senior leader. Last season as a junior, her squad had some impressive young talent making its way through the ranks. One of those players was then freshman and now sophomore Cora Wyers.

Good noticed how impressive Wyers was at a young age and recognized her talent and knew the Lady ‘Riders needed her in the starting lineup if they were going to win. Good went to Pierson’s office and requested to be taken out of the starting lineup in order for Wyers to be on the floor as the ball was rolled out. It seemed to be a monumental moment for the Lady ‘Riders.

“Taylor is an impressive person herself,” Pierson said. “She is the most unselfish person I have ever met. That is the unselfish leadership that she possess. The team respects her and every one listens. She was the X-factor in the St. Paul game when she got seven rebounds and seven points in a matter of minutes because they doubled Cora.”

While Good doesn’t know where her unselfishness comes from or what her coach sees in her, she understands her role and executes it to perfection.

“I know I am not a scorer,” Good said. “That is just not my role. My role is to get rebounds and make sure everyone is fired up. I know everyone knows their role on this team and I accept mine. I would rather get the ball to Cora on the block or grab a rebound and dish it out to Andrea for three. Coach sees a lot in me and sometimes I do not really know how she sees all of that in me.”

Good does have the respect from her teammates and they know who their floor general is.

“She is always leading everyone and is incredibly helpful,” Wyers said. “We wouldn’t be where we are without her leadership.”

“She is always there to pick you up at any moment,” Western Reserve sophomore Katie Hipp added. “She is a great leader for our team and we owe a lot of our success this season to her.”

“We have great team chemistry,” Western Reserve junior Brooke Ommert said. “But Taylor is the big reason why. She teaches us to never give up and to always keep our heads up. She keeps us focused and is our leader. She has been through the lows and it is great to be able to put together a successful beginning of her senior season for her.”

The reason Good knows her role is not scoring in bunches is because she has Robson and Wyers to do that for her. Robson is putting together an impressive stat line of 15.9 points, 3.1 assists, 4.6 rebounds and 2.9 steals a night all while shooting 40 percent from beyond the arch. Wyers drops 14.7 points a night while adding 7.1 rebounds and 4.9 blocks a game.

“She (Robson) is not a secret to anyone,” Pierson said. “Andrea is trying to develop her game. She is a threat from beyond the arch but can also dribble drive it. She has goals of playing at the next level. She spends her entire summer playing. I don’t know what to say about her. She has that it factor. She battles through injuries because I rarely take her off of the floor. She played on a badly sprained elbow against New London. I am proud of her development.”

“My teammates are always looking for me,” Robson said. “I just want to work hard every time I step on the floor whether it be practice or a game because I know this is all going to be gone one day.”

Though it is nice having two players averaging double figures and two more on the verge — Hipp averaged 8.6 and Ommert drops 7.4 points a night — the ladies believe they win because of one thing, chemistry.

“Our whole team is very dedicated and work incredibly hard,” Robson said. “We love to take coaching and implement it in the game and we all just love basketball. We love being around each other. Winning is fun when you like being around your teammates.”

“I just love this team so much,” Good said. “No other team loves each other as much as we do. It doesn’t matter who scores as long as we win together and have fun.”

“We have built great relationships with our players,” Pierson said. “It is nothing for them to hug and say they love each other then go get after it on the floor. We have a family atmosphere. I have two young kids and when they walk through the door, the girls just gravitate towards them. We are all just involved from the players to the parents and all the way down.”

As the ‘Riders head into the second half of their conference schedule, they are looking to capture their 14th FC title but refuse to get ahead of themselves.

“We cannot under estimate any team,” Robson said. “Every team is going to be coming after us because we are on top now so we are going to get everyone’s best effort every night. We just have to stay focused.”

“One game at a time,” Pierson said. “We want to get better from every game that we have played against our conference opponents the first time around. We are not used to being the top dog. It has been fun to be the underdog, but we are going to find out what we are really made of now that every team is gunning for us.”

Underdog or top dog, the Western Reserve Lady Roughriders are back.

