Trojans blowout Bulldogs

Freshman Simon Blair had his was with the Bulldogs going off for 22 points draining two 3-pointers and adding five assists. Jason Hale chipped in with 11 points and 14 rebounds for an impressive double-double and Josh Bonet added 10 points giving the Trojans three players in double figures. Michael Ponchel chipped in with nine points while Alex Holland added seven, Aaron Lamoreaux added six and Ben Lamoreaux added three.

The Trojans improve to 5-3 on the season and 2-1 in the Firelands Conference. They will host Plymouth on Friday night.

Girls’ Hoops

New London 52, Plymouth 31

PLYMOUTH — The New London Wildcats picked up another Firelands Conference win beating Plymouth on the Big Red’s home floor on Tuesday night.

Gabby Ledbetter led the Wildcats with 13 points while Eden Copley chipped in with 12 and Elizabeth Logan added nine. Morgan Luedy and Lil Bartow added seven points a piece while Sidney Allen added four.

The Wildcats improve to 8-4 overall and 5-2 in the FC. They are back in action on Monday against Wellington.

The Big Red were led by Emily Blanton with 10 points and Tristen Wiley with eight. Chloe Mack added seven points, Arianna Marx added four and Maggie Branham added two.

Plymouth drops to 1-11 and 1-6 in the FC. The Big Red will host Mapleton on Jan. 14.

Bellevue 61, Willard 51

BELLEVUE — The Willard Lady Flashes gave the Bellevue Lady Red all they could handle on Tuesday night. The Lady Red used a 13-7 advantage in the fourth to limp away with the victory.

The Flashes were led by Ashlee Tuttle’s 18 points as she was just one of three Lady Flashes in double figures. Cassidy Crawford put up another double-double with 12 points and 12 boards while Brooke Vipperman added 10 points for the Flashes. Lydia Wiers added six points and Felicia Rosvanis and Sydney Stevens added two a piece and Made Secor scored one.

The Flashes drop to 5-7 on the season and will travel to Ontario on Saturday.