Lady Truckers lose lead in fourth, fall to Shelby

They will have to wait for the next one to find out. On Tuesday, Norwalk fell to Shelby 56-53 in an important early season matchup that featured two teams battling for position in the Northern Ohio League race. Norwalk came in needing a win to avoid falling into a 2-game hole and the Whippets needed to keep pace with league-leading Bellevue. Shelby came out on top.

The Truckers trailed after the first quarter 15-13 and were lucky it was only a 2-point deficit as they shot 5 for 15 to open the game. They then grabbed a 26-25 halftime lead thanks to a stretch where Kaelyn Harkness swiped three steals on three consecutive Shelby possessions leading to points.

Norwalk would see its lead slip away after the third trailing 41-40 but led by as much as five midway through the fourth. Shelby then closed out the game on an 10-2 run to steal the victory.

“I cannot put all of the blame on them,” Norwalk coach Brock Manlet said. “We had the ball with 50 seconds left and I didn’t call a timeout to set something up so I blame myself for that. I thought we had a path to the basket, but it didn’t work out so I blame myself for the loss. I thought our kids played hard. We just have to play smarter. We also have to finish better. There were about 8-10 layups that we missed and if we make those, it is a different outcome.”

Details

With the game tied and time running down, Shelby converted an And 1 to grab the 56-53 lead with just 13 seconds remaining. Manlet admits it was a situation the Truckers went over in practice and just didn’t execute in the game situation.

“We lost come assignments defensively and there were some things on the scouting report that we went over in practice and down the stretch, there were a couple of possessions where we didn’t follow it,” Manlet said. “We were fortunate that they missed a layup on one of them, but they killed us with an And 1 on the other.”

The Truckers started the fourth trailing by one, but Norwalk’s all-time leading scorer, Jiselle Thomas, showed off her defensive skills by picking off two passes and converting at the other end to give the Truckers the lead. The rest of the Truckers followed suit with the defensive intensity forcing four turnovers in the quarter. But it all went away late and it was a mystery as to why.

“I don’t know,” Manlet admitted. “We may have just run out of gas a little bit. The adrenaline of a close came can wear you out, but we have to be better than that with our conditioning. We did exert a lot of energy all game long. But like I said, I am proud of the effort.”

Mega Marly

Norwalk sophomore Marly Geretz provided a spark for the Truckers scoring 11 points, grabbing five boards and coming away with four steals. Manlet admits she will be a special player.

“She is one of the most instinctive players we have,” Manlet said. “She knows how to get into passing lanes and has been a huge spark for us defensively. She just needs to trust herself on offense and believe in her shot. Once she gets that down, she is going to get great.”

Energizer Eboni

Norwalk senior Eboni Barbee played limited minutes in the loss but provided a hustle attitude when the Truckers needed it most. She finished with just two points but grabbed five rebounds and recorded a steal when she was on the floor. Manlet couldn’t help but be pleased with what he saw from the senior.

“She did a great job tonight and especially a stretch when she was getting rebound after rebound and fronting their posts,” Manlet said. “Probably should have played her more, but with their size, we tried to counter it with some speed and play four guards, but I am very proud of the way she played.”

Win

The Truckers were led by Thomas’ 24 points including three 3-pointers while adding seven assists and four steals. The loss puts Norwalk two games back of league leading Bellevue who beat Willard on Tuesday night to keep a one game lead over Shelby. If the Truckers are going to capture their first Northern Ohio League championship in school history, Manlet admits they just have to do one thing.

“Win,” Manlet said. “We cannot look at the standings or anything like that. We just have to look at the next team we are playing and get a W and keep moving on. We just need to take care of our own business.”

The Truckers drop to 8-2 on the season and 2-2 in the NOL. Shelby improves to 10-1 and 4-0. The Truckers will be back in action on Saturday traveling to Tiffin Columbian.

STAT BOOK

Shelby 15-10-16-15 — 56

Norwalk 13-13-14-13 — 53

Shelby: 23-60 FG, 10-17 FT, 0-3 3pt., 47 rebounds (Walter 8), 17 turnovers, 11 Assists (Randall 3), Steals 9 (Garrett 3). Scoring: Sienna King 6-3-15, Maddi Fidler 6-2-14, Kennadie Goth 5-1-11, Jackie Garrett 1-3-5, Bailey Walter 2-0-4, Cierra Gurney 2-0-4, Emma Randall 1-0-2, Chelsea Barnd 0-1-1.

Norwalk: 22-68 FG, 5-10 FT, 4-15 3pt. (Ji. Thomas 3, Geretz 1) 38 rebounds (Jada Thomas 6), 14 turnovers, 19 Assists (Ji. Thomas 7), Steals 14 (Jas. Thomas 4). Scoring: Jiselle Thomas 8-5-24, Marly Geretz 5-0-11, Kaelyn Harkness 2-0-4, Adrianna Rodriguez 2-0-4, Leah Malson 2-0-4, Bethany Cring 1-0-2, Jasmine Thomas 1-0-2, Eboni Barbee 1-0-2.