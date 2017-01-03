Eagles pick up first win of the season

The Eagles (1-6) and Lakers (3-5) both started off slow, but picked things up in the second half.

Neither team led by more than six points had in the second half.

Monroeville had a one-point lead with 2:10 left to play in the fourth quarter, until Danbury hit three free throws in three different possessions to take a one-point lead.

Then with 45 seconds left the Eagles’ Logan Clouse hit a clutch basket to put Monroeville back up by one.

Danbury held for the final shot, but threw a pass out of bounds after a collision between players on the floor. It then intentionally fouled Monroeville’s Nick Newell in hopes of staying in the game. Newell hit both free throws with 11.2 second left on the clock and Danbury missed its next shot as the buzzer went off.

Monroeville head coach Al Mielarek said his team’s composure kept them in the game.

“I liked our composure tonight,” he said. “Usually we have been coming out strong and then our composure has been bad, so we flipped that around tonight. Keeping our composure keeps us in a better mental aspect for the second half and I thought that was the adjustment we had to make.”

Danbury head coach Nate Keller said his team could not get going offensively.

“Definitely a pretty sloppy offensive game both ways,” Keller said. “We couldn’t really get in a flow offensively. (Monroeville’s) defense had a lot to do with it. We didn’t shoot the ball really well tonight.”

Mielarek also had good things to say about his team’s defense.

“We like to play man more, but with the tempo of the game tonight, we thought this was a team we could control and keep the score low,” he said. “Defensively, I thought we had some good stops tonight. What I liked was this was the team effort. A lot of people stepped up tonight.”

The second half was definitely better for both teams in the scorebook. At the end of the first quarter, Danbury only led 6-4. The second quarter was a bit better with the Lakers going into halftime with a 19-14 advantage.

“We aren’t going to win very many games with high scores in the 60s and 70s,” Mielarek said. “The lower scoring the games are, the better our chances are for us to take control of them and win.”

The Eagles had a good start to open the second half. Including its last three points of the second quarter, Monroeville went on a 12-0 run to take a 23-19 lead halfway through the third quarter.

Conar Burns scored six of those 12 points for the Eagles.

Keller said third quarters have been a problem for his team all year.

“We gotta find a way to get off to better third quarters,” he said. “It’s been haunting us all year.”

Monroeville extended that lead to 27-21 with 2:42 left in the third. Danbury then scored the final four points of the quarter to go into the fourth down 27-25.

The Lakers’ Brad Pruitt and the Eagles’ Reece Kendall traded baskets to start the fourth quarter and make the score 31-30 Monroeville with 5:28 left to play. After Kendall missed a free throw for an and-one opportunity, his team got the rebound and Blake Anderson capitalized with two more points for the Eagles to take a 33-30 lead. The Eagles held a small lead for the rest of the game.

Clouse and Kendall were the leading scorers on Monroeville with 10 points each.

Pruitt led the Lakers with nine points.

Monroeville will host Mapleton in its next game Friday. The Lakers will look to rebound at Gibsonburg on Friday as well.