Chargers nearly upset Perkins ending 3-game winning streak

But the Pirates held off a furious rally by the Chargers to claim the 45-41 win, improving them to 5-5 overall and 4-2 in the Bay division.

Edison (5-5, 3-3) charged back from a 15-point fourth deficit to close the Pirates' lead to just three points with 1:22 remaining in the game, but after a key turnover, Perkins was able to play their version of the four corners offense and the Chargers were forced to foul in to extend the game.

The Pirates proved deadly from the free-throw line as both Aleena Winston and Olivia Howard went a perfect 4 for 4 from the line to ice the exciting finish to the game.

For as happy with the effort in the first three quarters, Perkins coach Ray Neill was equally disappointed with the way they played in the final quarter.

“It wasn’t one of our best performances in the fourth quarter, but we'll take it,” Neil said. “Somehow we were able to walk out of the gymnasium with a win. The other side of that coin is a whole lot worse.

“Obviously we played well in the third quarter and then that went south quickly in the fourth quarter — fortunately we were able to make some foul shots and get the win.”

Coach Moyer was not allowing anyone to make excuses for the loss. Instead she pointed out the mistakes and slow start.

“We got down by too much, we just got cold and couldn’t by a basket in that third quarter,” she said. “We needed to hit our shots in the first half to be in a better position to win.”

Perkins opened their big lead up by using a combination of rugged defense and high energy on the offensive glass where it corralled 15 rebounds. Aleena Winston led the charge on both offense and defense with 13 points and three blocked shots.

Marissa Esposito and Nancy Siegel each added nine points for Perkins, which hosts Huron on Friday with hopes of staying within two games of division leader Clyde.

“You are happy with a win. We are a young team, but we have some issues that can’t be blamed on youthfulness and we will address them,” Neill said. “And hopefully we can get a little better every day. Part of the game is learning how to play with a sizable lead in the fourth quarter, and at some point, you have to learn to play with the score and the clock.”

Kelsey Schuster led all scorers for Edison with 22 points — with 12 coming in the fourth quarter. The Chargers visit Oak Harbor Friday night.

“Give our girls credit, they were down 15 points to end the third and came all the way back to just four,” Moyer said. “I give them kudos for not quitting and getting back to within three. We are now playing with all the best teams in the area and hopefully we can start getting some wins against them in the second part of the season.”

STAT BOOK

PERKINS (5-5, 4-2)

Nancy Siegel 4-0—9, Madilyn Lawson 2-1—5, Aleena Winston 4-5—13, Marissa Esposito 4-1—9, Sydney Thom 1-0—3, Olivia Howard 1-4—6. TOTALS 16-11—45.

EDISON (5-5, 3-3)

Kelsey Schuster 7-5—22, Jillian Danda 2–0—5, Alana Fidler 2-0—4, Hanna Vitaz 2-2—6, Jessica Stoll 2-0—4. TOTALS 15-7—41.

Perkins 11 12 14 8 — 45

Edison 9 8 5 19 — 41

3-point FGs (P) Thom, Siegel; (E) Schuster 3, Danda

JV: Edison, 30-23