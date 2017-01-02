New Year, New Reflector Sports

Fall sports have come and gone and I am about halfway through the winter sports season. As the calendar turns to 2017, many people are busy making their resolutions for the new year so I figured I would make a few of my own for the Reflector sports section. Unlike most New Years resolutions, I intend to keep these going in order to provide a better product for our readers and give you guys something you and I can be proud of.

First, I intend to keep the Go Figure! column going strong. You guys seem to really like that every week and I really look forward to writing it every Monday. As much as people hate Mondays, this column eases the pain of returning to work. But what I would really like to do is get you guys involved. At the end of every column, I always ask you to send me some interesting numbers to my email. I have received a few over the past four months and they are some of the best numbers yet. So, please feel free to send me your suggestions and I will be sure to give you credit if you want it.

Next, I am not sure if you noticed or not, but the sports staff has been covering a lot of games. I came from a situation in Bucyrus where I was the lone wolf and what I did was the only thing in the paper the next day. That means in Saturday’s paper, there was only one game story. On the inside page, there would be brief, dry roundups if we received the results before deadline. Most of the time we did not. I am extremely lucky to have Logan Greszler, Cary Ashby, Gerard Sneider, Jerry Harrington, Richard Russell and Natalie Bowers. I call them my sports army on Twitter. These talented individuals make the Reflector sports pages what they are.

While I find it important that we cover games, I am going to try to switch some of the focus to writing some fun feature stories on the talented athletes of the Reflector coverage area. Again, this could be where you guys come in. If you know of an interesting background story of a high school athlete from our area, let me know and I will get out there and provide you guys with a story.

Next, as you have probably noticed, not all of the game results are making it in the paper the very next day. That is my fault and I intend to do better with that. I am working to build relationships with every coach from every sport and it is taking a while. My staff and I cannot be at every sporting event so we rely heavily on the coaches to email results and it may not be the best way, but that is the only way right now. Give me some time and I promise it will be better.

I read a story about how small-town newspapers survive and one in particular seemed to be doing better than the rest. In the story, the editor said, “Our readers can get national and international news elsewhere. There are some things we cover that no one else covers. The larger media don’t have reporters in every school board meeting, every county commission meeting here.” I know people are passionate about the Indians, Cavs, Browns and Buckeyes, I get that. And I will continue to put in game results from these teams, if there is room. But, if my staff produces some local features and game stories that causes room to run short and we miss a meaningless, regular-season Cavs game, so be it. Our focus is on the Reflector area. If we have the room, it will be there. If not, catch it on our website.

Speaking of our website, check it out often. There will be things on there you do not see in the paper strictly because of the space factor. The internet had a limitless amount of space. That may be where you get your national stories.

I have a few new ideas brewing for some future sections and to add some more flavor to the pages. If there is room, I would like to do a weekly page called, “Through the lens” where it is a page full of pictures that didn’t make the paper during the week. For one thing, it gets athletes the promotion they deserve, and another, it provides a fun page that are not so bogged down with works like this column is doing to this page. Heck, maybe it will sell a few more papers too.

Another idea I had branches off of the Go Figure! column every week. I want to find some interesting quotes throughout out the week and give them to you again in a section I hope to call, “Say What?” I will stay away from any controversial quote or anything that will bring a negative light to the school or the player or coach. All positivity here.

Finally, I want to provide you guys with a weekly schedule in every Monday paper. This will outline (hopefully) every game from every sport for the entire week. That way, if your favorite team is not playing, maybe you can go catch your second-favorite team in action. Everyone had a second favorite team, right?

The year 2017 may bring about some changes and hopefully they are all for the better. I am sure looking forward to it.

Jake Furr is the Norwalk Reflector Sports Editor and can be reached via email at jakefurr@norwalkreflector.com, through call or text at 419-571-9333 or on Twitter at @JakeFurr11.