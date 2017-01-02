Go Figure!

91

Number of points put up by the South Central Trojans boys team during its win over Mapleton on Friday. Four players reached double-figures led by Michael Ponchel with 24 points including three 3-pointers.

8

Number of times the lead changed in the first quarter during the Norwalk and Willard boys game Friday night. The Truckers would see the lead just twice in the second half but was able to grab it with two minutes remaining and held on for their second win of the season.

13

Number of consecutive wins for the Truckers over Willard including Friday night’s battle. The Flashes last beat Norwalk during the 2009-10 season and hold a 79-38 overall advantage in all-time meetings.

17

Number of points scored by Norwalk sophomore Trey Johnson who came off of the bench to drill four 3-pointers in a big win over Willard.

25

Number of points scored by Monroeville’s Kara Schafer off of the bench during a 60-57 win over Plymouth last Thursday.

16

Number of rebounds for South Central’s Ally Burton during the Trojans loss to Crestview. Burton had a 19-rebound game against Plymouth earlier in the season. She added 14 points as well.

24, 12

The stat line for Willard freshman Cassidy Crawford who poured in 24 points and added 12 rebounds in a win over Madison.

2

Number of buzzer-beating 3-pointers for Willard’s Madie Secor who drained one last Tuesday in a win over Buckeye Central.

1

Number of girls hoops teams that are undefeated in Firelands Conference play this season. The Western Reserve Lady Roughriders cruised to a 20-point win over second place St. Paul last week behind Cora Wyers’ 20 points, six rebounds and five blocks.

67

Number of points scored by New London’s Ryan Lane during his team’s three wins last week. The Wildcats won three games in four nights.

145

The weight division won by St. Paul’s Derek Gross during the Keystone Invite over the weekend. Gross earned two pins, two tech falls and a 15-5 major decision in the championship bout.

If you see an interesting number from a high school sporting event, send it to jakefurr@norwalkreflector.com and you could see it in next week’s Go Figure!