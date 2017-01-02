Chargers defense too much for Wildcats

And like some of the best games, it came down to the final seconds.

Trailing Edison 46-43 with under a minute left in the game, New London needed a score.

However, Charger Gavin Schaeffer had something else in mind. The Wildcats kept passing the ball back-and-forth near the top of the arc, but one miscue turned into a fatal blo, as one of the passes was intercepted by Schaeffer, who raced the court for an easy layup to secure a 48-43 win.

“It was a big play by Gavin,” Edison coach Kyle Hammond said. “But I thought Nick Frederick did a good job of taking (New London’s Ryan) Lane away. Then Gavin read it and made a big play for us.”

After Wildcats Karson Howell tied the game at 41-41 with a three-pointer, Charger Bryce Roberts converted on a pair of free throws to give the Chargers the advantage. On their next possession, Frederick drilled a wide-open three-ball to make it 46-41.

“Huge three,” Hammond said. “We were struggling and we needed shot like that. That’s what we expect from a senior and he made a huge play.”

The Chargers (3-2) came out jumped out to a 14-4 lead in the first quarter, sparked by six points from Bryce Ostheimer.

New London (7-2) responded with three-pointers by Lane and Howell to put the score at 16-10 to end the period. The Wildcats continued that streak into the second, as they scored the first 10 points of the quarter. Roberts tied the game on a three-pointer and James Hill hit a field goal to give the Chargers the lead once again.

Edison would not give up the advantage until Howell tied it late in the fourth.

“It was a tough night offensively for both teams,” Hammond said. “I thought we did a good job of finding their shooters. They’ve got some really good players and a good team.”

The Chargers had a very balance scoring attack led by Bryce with 11 points, followed by 10 from Ostheimer. Hill scored eight, Schaeffer seven and Braeden Ehrhardt and Frederick each added six.

“I think this is a big win for our confidence. We want to build off of this one. New London is a very good team. We got fortunate to come out of here with a win,” Hammond said.

Wildcat coach Tom Howell knows exactly where Edison beat them.

“Defensively, I thought we did a very good job,” Howell said. “Even though they were a lot bigger than us and they’re very athletic kids. I think the bottom line is just that we struggled against their zone (defense). We stopped running, we stopped doing what we normally do. We’ve got to get to work here in the next couple days and fix that. And we will. I think that’s the biggest thing. I give them a lot of credit. I thought we played OK. We didn’t have that many turnovers, but our turnovers came in bunches and at the wrong time. There were a couple times at the end of the game where we got a deflection, but we couldn’t come up with a basket.”

Offensively, Lane led New London with 14 points, while Howell scored 12. Marshall chipped in with six. The Wildcats did not shoot a free throw for the entirety of the contest.

“When I was told that, I said ‘You’ve got to be kidding me.’ That shows we were settling instead of trying to get the ball inside and getting fouled. The bottom line is we have to get better against the zone.”

STAT BOOK

Edison 48

Roberts 4-2-11; Ehrhardt 2-2-6; Ostheimer 3-4-10; Frederick 2-0-6; Schaeffer 3-0-7; Hill 3-2-8. Totals 17-8-48.

N. London 43

Molnar 2-0-4; Woodmancy 1-0-3; Howell 4-0-12; Matthews 2-0-4; Lane 6-0-14; Marshall 3-0-6. Totals 18-0-43.

Edison 16 12 6 14 — 48

N. London 10 14 9 10 — 43