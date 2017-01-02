Ten amazing moments from 2016

As I started to thumb through articles from last year, I quickly realized how difficult this was going to be. Narrowing down hundreds of moments to 10 of the best? It gave me renewed respect for our local athletes, as they spend countless hours becoming the best they can be.

Before I begin the list, I would like to explain that my selections are just 10 of the top moments from 2016, they are not numbered in any particular order. I feel doing so would be unfair to some individuals. I would also like to apologize to anyone would did not make this list. However, just know your feats do not go unnoticed! We at the Reflector or continually amazed by you all.

So let’s get right into it!

Monroeville graduate Logan Stieber wins World Championship

While wrestling as an Eagle, Stieber won four state titles. While wrestling as an Ohio State Buckeye, he won four National titles. Taking on the world was just the next step for Stieber, as he defeated Georgia’s Beka Lomtadze, 8-4.

Edison girls golf team wins state

After finishing fifth in the 2009 and 2015 state tournaments, the Lady Chargers knew they were capable of more. Coach Lisa Kelbe guided her squad to the title. The team consisted of Mackenzie and Jacque Butler, Shelby Zeiter, Jordan Pruitt and Zoe Grant.

Lady Truckers finish with 68 straight wins in NOL

It’s too bad Norwalk won’t be able to keep that streak going as they Northern Ohio League will dissipate before the 2017-18 season. However, winning a whopping 68-straight league matches is something Angie Kalizewski and her team should be recognized for. Perhaps they can continue their success in the SBC!

The overall success of Edison sports

There’s just too much here to name individually without parents from other schools being upset. But in the 2015-16 and 2016-17 school years the Chargers did some amazing things. First, the football team had back-to-back trips to the Div. V states semifinals. The Edison softball team reached the Div. III state semifinals. The boys’ basketball team won the Sandusky Bay Conference and its’ first district title. And now they have their own field house. Well done, Chargers!

The Monroeville Athletic Complex is completed

What an upgrade. Since I double as a photographer, shooting in such a well-lit gym has been a dream. And there isn’t a bad seat in the house! The MAC was finished in January and later named after Monroeville grad and College of Wooster basketball coach Steve Moore in November.

Jiselle Thomas became Norwalk’s leading scorer, first Div. I commit

Lady Trucker Jiselle Thomas just can’t stay out of the spotlight it seems. Thankfully, it’s because she’s doing all the right things. Before the season began, Thomas committed to play for North Point — the first time a Lady Trucker has going to play basketball in Div. I. Thomas also broke the all-time scoring record at Norwalk, passing Megan Sellers when she scored her 1,393rd point in December.

St. Paul-Monroeville rivalry

For the first time in area history, two 9-0 teams faced off in the final week of the regular season. The Flyers came out victorious, not once, but twice as the two schools met again in the playoffs just two weeks later. It was the first time since 2009 that the Eagles had been to the postseason.

Morgan Luedy reaches state in four track events

Wow. Just wow. As a junior, Luedy competed in not one, not two, not three, but FOUR individual events at the Div. III state track and field tournament. Luedy finished 16th in the 100 hurdles, seventh 100 dash, 14th 300 hurdles and 11th in the 200 dash.

Steve Gray passes Grant Walls for most wins at Norwalk

With the Truckers’ first win of the season, basketball coach Steve Gray passed Grant Walls with most all-time wins at Norwalk with 220. In his 16 seasons, Gray has won four NOL titles, eight sectional titles, two district championships and the Division II state championship in 2014.

Plymouth reaches regional title game

For the second time in school history, the Lady Big Red earned a chance to play in the Div. IV regional tournament. Addyson Horne tossed a no-hitter in the semifinal to send the team to the final. However, Plymouth lost 3-2 on a walk-off play. It was the first season for coach Tracy Arnold.

Well, there you have it. As awesome as 2016 was, let’s hope our student-athletes for an even better 2017!