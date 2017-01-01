Here are this week's nominees

On the girls’ side, Monroeville’s Kara Schafer came off the bench to spark the Lady Eagles to a 60-57 win over Plymouth on Thursday. She finished with a game-high 25 points.

Ally Burton came up huge for South Central in a losing effort against Crestview. The freshman put up an impressive double-double, scoring 14 points and grabbing 16 rebounds.

Lady Crimson Flash Cassidy Crawford also recorded a double-double, scoring 24 points and pulling down 12 boards in a blowout win against Madison.

Western Reserve sophomore Cora Wyers had with 20 points, six rebounds and five blocks, as the Roughriders handed St. Paul its first loss of the season.

Norwalk’s Trey Johnson provided 17 points, including four three pointers, off the bench to help the Truckers secure a win over NOL rival Willard on Friday.

New London senior Ryan Lane helped lead the Wildcats to three wins last week, scoring a total of 67 points.

Michael Ponchel led the South Central basketball team to a 91-73 conference win over Mapleton with 24 points.

Big Red wrestler Josh Dove tallied a 3rd place finish in the 160-pound class at the Marion Harding Holiday Classic, recording a 4-1 record at the event.

