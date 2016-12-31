Minus injured Irving, Cavs roll past Hornets

The injury-riddled roster took another hit, yet for at least one night, it still didn’t matter. LeBron James and Kevin Love were enough to topple the division-leading Charlotte Hornets on the road on a night they received key contributions from little-used reserves.

James scored 32 points, including 17 in the first quarter, and Love added 28 points and 10 rebounds in the Cavs’ 121-109 victory. Kyrie Irving missed the game with a hamstring injury and Jordan McRae was coach Tyronn Lue’s surprise replacement. McRae scored a season-high 20 points in his second career start and first this season. Kay Felder added 13 off the bench and made his first five shots, meaning two guys who didn’t get off the bench in Thursday’s win against the Boston Celtics this time combined for 33 points. Felder’s only miss was in the final minute after the game was out of reach.

Lue said after Thursday’s win that Irving simply had a cramp in his hamstring, but by Saturday he still wasn’t ready to play. Lue said Irving aggravated the hamstring Thursday when he banged knees with James and the Cavs didn’t want to push him.

“We’re just going to be cautious,” Lue said. “No need to go out and try to be a hero.”

Irving’s absence sent the Cavs into the game without their starting backcourt since J.R. Smith is out with a fractured thumb. They had just 10 healthy bodies Saturday because Mike Dunleavy also missed the game with a sore right ankle he injured Thursday.

Lue’s options to replace Irving were limited, but he chose McRae over Iman Shumpert and Richard Jefferson so he didn’t disrupt his bench rotation. The plan worked.

McRae made three 3-pointers and produced by far his best overall game this season. He entered the night shooting just 32 percent, but made 8 of 12 shots against the Hornets.

The Cavs squandered most of a 19-point lead in the first half, but built it back up in the second half. Love and James combined to make eight 3-pointers and a free throw by Richard Jefferson pushed the lead back to 18 with a minute left in the third.

Guard Kemba Walker did his best to keep the Hornets close with 37 points, but he didn’t get enough help. Frank Kaminsky scored 15 points off the bench, Nic Batum scored 13 points and Michael Kidd-Gilchrist had 12 points and eight rebounds. Walker’s 3-pointer with 4:52 left pulled the Hornets within 112-104, but they didn’t get any closer.

James’ 3-pointer with 3:12 to play — his fourth of the game — extended the Cavs’ lead to 116-104 and essentially put the game out of reach. Irving’s injury doesn’t sound particularly serious, but then Lue expected him to be ready to play by Saturday. He’ll likely be listed as questionable entering Tuesday’s home game against the New Orleans Pelicans.

