St. Paul duo take honors

This week, it was the St. Paul Flyers’ turn to sweep the honors.

For the boys, John Dowdell earned enough votes to be named Player of the Week after coming back from a 15-1 deficit during his match at the Norwalk Holiday Homecoming Invite on Thursday to pin his opponent with seconds remaining in the match. He helped the Flyers beat the Truckers 39-36 in the final showdown of the evening.

On the girls side, Ashley Painley took Player of the Week after she scored 19 points, including a game-winning three-pointer in the Lady Flyers’ win over New London on Friday. The Flyers are tied for the Firelands Conference lead with Western Reserve.

Fans can vote for one of four male and four female winter sports athletes each week online throughout the winter sports season. The contest begins at 12 a.m. Monday and runs through 4 p.m. Wednesday.