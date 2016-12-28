Hurst hits season-high 20 points in win over Flyers

Huron improved to 4-1 with the non-league 64-43 win. Junior Michael Hurst scored a season-high 20 points.

“Michael really ran the show tonight,” Huron coach Bobby James said. “We had (junior) James Brown came off the bench and knock down some threes.

“Our juniors really stepped up,” James added. “I thought it was really a total team effort. … Everyone contributed.”

In addition to Hurst’s 20 points, two other Tigers hit double figures.

Junior Charles Davis scored 17 points to go with four rebounds, three steals and an assist.

Classmate Casey Vancauwenberg added 11 points. He also distributed five assists, grabbed four rebounds and a steal.

St. Paul (4-1) coach Mike Smith said his team committed too many turnovers and struggled to maintain their defense with a quick Huron squad.

“To top that off, they shot very well,” he said. “You gotta give credit to Huron and their coaches and their players. They shot a high percentage from the field.”

The Flyers kept it tight early in the first quarter, but ended the period down 17-7. With 5:24 left until halftime, Huron had a commanding 25-9 lead.

“We thought we could spread (St. Paul) out offensively and take them off the dribble a little bit,” James said. “I thought we did a good job of spreading it out and passing the basketball.”

Huron went into the locker room with a 32-21 lead. Hurst hit three three-pointers in the first half.

“The key is when we were beating them off the dribble, we had guys ready to knock down some threes and we did that tonight,” James said.

St. Paul senior Brandon McCall was the only Flyer to reach double digits, scoring 11 points. He also pulled down seven rebounds.

Junior Paul Pearce also had seven rebounds.

Huron ended the third quarter with a 44-28 lead. The Tigers outscored the Flyers 20-15 in the final period for the varsity win.

“Their quickness really bothered us,” Smith said. “We like to get up and down the floor, but we’re not built to get up and press because we’re built a little bigger.

“We’ve gotta go to work and learn from it and not hang our heads,” he added. “We’ve got a big game Friday at Crestview.”

Huron made it a sweep Wednesday with a 32-23 win in jayvee action. Junior Keaton Balduff scored 11 points.

St. Paul sophomore Chris Ruffing swished in 10 points.

Season-high scoring

Hurst dished out three assists to go with two rebounds and steals each.

“I had a few drives (to the basket) and I was on tonight,” the junior said modestly.

Hurst was 8-of-13 from the floor to reach his season-high 20 points.

“My guys set some good screens. St. Paul lagged off on me a little bit and left me open,” Hurst said. “We moved the ball well tonight. We made the extra pass.”

On Friday, Huron travels to Edison for a Sandusky Bay Conference game.

STAT BOOK

Huron 17 15 12 20 — 64

St. Paul 7 14 7 15 — 43

Huron: Jared Hohler 2-0-4, Michael Hurst 8-1-20, Chris Davis 8-1-17, James Brown 3-0-9, Cesco Gioffre 1-0-3, Casey Vancauwenberg 5-0-11 — 27-2-64

St. Paul: Nick Lukasko 3-0-6, Treg Smith 0-2-2, Dylan Furlong 2-4-9, Paul Pearce 3-3-9, Noah Winslow 2-0-6, Brandon McCall 5-1-11 — 15-10-43