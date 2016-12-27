Wildcats sneak past Cubs, 60-58

After only leading by two points at halftime, the Wildcats came out and dominated the third quarter, outscoring the Cubs 22-16.

However, Lucas nearly made a comeback to rally past New London in the fourth, but they fell just shy.

New London shot just under .500 from the field at 21 of 44. Lane totaled 23 points in the contest, pacing all scorers. Helping him out was Billy Woodmancy with 11 points, while Karson Howell and Jake Gerlak both added seven.

Lucas out-rebonded the ‘Cats 35-25.

Clyde 56, Monroeville 53

CLYDE — The Clyde boys basketball team edged Monroeville for its first win of the season, topping the Eagles by a 56-53 score Tuesday night in non-conference action.

The Fliers (1-5) were led by Trevor Burtch, who scored 13 points and grabbed seven rebounds. Also for Clyde, Brock Newsome scored 12 points on four 3-pointers, while Seth Hohman added six points and six rebounds. Conner Long also added six points and six steals for the Fliers.

Monroeville (0-5) was led by Reece Kendall with a game-high 19 points, 10 rebounds and seven blocks, while Nick Newell added 11 points and three steals.

GIRLS HOOPS

Edison 57, Seneca East 55

After falling behind by 15 early in Tuesday’s non-league contest against the Lady Tigers, the Chargers were able to overcome the deficit and come away with a 57-55 win.

Edison was sparked by a 20-point second quarter to take the lead, as five players were able to find the basket, led by Alana Fidler with six. Fidler finished with 12 points, as Kelsey Schuster led the way with 17 points and seven rebounds. Jessica Stoll came off the bench and provided nine points and eight rebounds and Madison Moyer contributed nine boards and eight points

Philo 66, S. Central 29

The Lady Trojans suffered a tough loss to the Electrics on Tuesday.

Although leading 8-6 after the first quarter, Philo came out of its shell in the second, dropping 22 points to take a 30-18 halftime lead.

The Electrics outscored the Trojans 38-11 in the second half.

Ally Burton led South Central with 10 points, two assists and seven rebounds. Maddie Albert added eight points, seven boards and four steals.

SWIMMING

Streaks sweep Truckers, Flyers

Sandusky took it all in Tuesday’s Norwalk Classic at the Ernsthausen Center, ousting both Norwalk and St. Paul.

The Streaks’ boys team accumulated 115 points, followed by the Truckers with 89 and the Flyers at 34. On the girls side, Sandusky tallied 117.5, as Norwalk notched 55 and St. Paul 36.5.

Norwalk was able to finish in the top spot in three events, as Max Berry took the 100-yard freestyle in 59.18 seconds. Elyse Coe and Katie Westcott claimed first and second in the 50-yard freestyle at 30.5 and 30.58, respectively. And Andrew DeWitt and Owen Rhodes were the first two to finish in the 50-yard backstroke at 33.02 and 35.32. For the Flyers, only Owen Moffit came away with a first-place finish, which came in the 50-yard freestyle event. Moffit clocked in at 25.83.

BOYS

Team standings: 1. Sandusky 115; 2. Norwalk 89; St. Paul 34.

Results (first place and local scores)

200 medley relay: 1. Sandusky 1:59.56; 2. Norwalk (Rhodes, Smith, Berry, Weinert) 2:06.08; 3. St. Paul (Hartman, Schaffer, Moffit, Sigsworth) 2:08.71.

100 free: 1. Berry (N) 59.18; 4. Hartman (SP) 1:04.72; 5. Sigsworth (SP) 1:17.59.

400 medley relay: 1. Sandusky 4:40.59.

50 free: 1. Moffit (SP) 25.83; 3. Gran (N) 26.72; 4. Rhodes (N) 26.87; 6. Dotson (N) 28.56.

50 butterfly: 1. Ahler (S) 26.72; 4. Gran (N) 34.64.

200 free: 1. Ahlers (S) 2:05.36; 2. Berry (N) 2:15; 4. Hartman (SP) 2:22.06; 5. DeWitt (N) 2:31.63; 6. Sigsworth (SP) 2:52.99.

100 IM: 1. Franklin (S) 1:06.84l 3. Schaffer (SP) 1:09.5; 4. Smith (N) 1:20.08.

50 backstroke: 1. DeWitt (N) 33.02; 2. Rhodes (N) 35.32; 3. Moffit (SP) 36.09; 5. Dotson (N) 38.19.

50 breaststroke: 1. Franklin (S) 32.62; 2. Schaffer (SP) 35.65; 4. Smith (N) 38.34.

GIRLS

200 medley relay: 1. Sandusky 2:06.25; 2. Norwalk (Musso, Link, Coe, Little) 2:12.5; 4. Norwalk (Ott, Berry, Link, Westcott) 2:26.16; St. Paul (Centa, Stoll, Corrigan, Fitzgerald) 2:37.78.

100 free: 1. Martello (S) 59.45; 2. Little (N) 1:03.09; 4. Westcott (N) 1:10.46; 5. Massie (SP) 1:17.11; 6. Fitzgerald (SP) 1:17.81.

400 medley relay: 1. Sandusky 4:54.26; 2. Norwalk (Berry, Carrisa Link, Callie Link, Little) 5:09.46; 3. Norwalk (Berry, Coe, Musso, Ott) 5:28.1; 4. St. Paul (Hedrick, Centa, Corrigan, Wnek) 5:38.56.

50 free: 1. Coe (N) 30.5; 2. Westcott (N) 30.58; 4. Centa (SP) 32.04; 5. Olsen (N) 33.29.

50 butterfly: 1. Knoll (S) 30.82; 2. Wnek (SP) 31.33; 4. Callie Link (N) 34.91; 5. Coe (N) 36.03.2.

200 free: 1. Franklin (S) 2:14.01; 2. Little (N) 2:19.96; 3. Hedrick (SP) 2:25.78; 4. Berry (N) 2:32.63; 6. Massie (SP) 3:13.71.

100 IM: 1. Lazzara (S) 1:11.6; 2. Wnek (SP) 1:16.44; 3. Berry (N) 1:18; 4. Callie Link (N) 1:22.41; 6. Corrigan (SP) 1:34.14.

50 backstroke: 1. Martello (S) 31.61; 4. Berry (N) 33.13; 5. Ott (N) 35.56; 6. Hedrick (SP) 35.59.

50 breaststroke: 1. Franklin (S) 36.07; 2. Carissa Link (N) 36.27; 4. Berry (N) 41.46; 6. Stoll (SP) 43.57.