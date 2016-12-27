Secor's buzzer-beater lifts Flashes over BC

The sharp-shooting point guard drilled a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to give the Willard Lady Flashes a 55-52 win over the Buckeye Central Buckettes on Tuesday afternoon at Willard High School. It was her second buzzer-beater of the season after hitting one in a win over Sandusky earlier in the year.

Secor started the game off draining a pair of 3-pointers in the first quarter and her teammates followed suit. The Flashes made five treys in the first quarter to build a 23-13 lead after one. Freshman Cassidy Crawford made two and senior Ashlee Tuttle added one helping the Flashes rip the nets to begin the game.

The Buckettes climbed back in the contest and didn’t let the early deficit phase them and they owned the halftime lead 31-28 and the lead after the third quarter 42-40. The Buckettes’ lead bloomed to five midway through the fourth but the Flashes closed the game on a 10-2 run and stealing the victory.

3 Party

The Lady Flashes started the game with five 3-pointers in the first quarter and ended with a grand total of 10 as they shot 10-of-21 from beyond the arch. Crawford had four treys while Secor and Tuttle added three each. Crawford led the way with 26 points and her best shooting night to date. Willard coach Jon Dawson knew what Crawford was capable of.

“She can shoot it well,” Dawson said. “She is not really a true post player being a guard through junior high, but we need her down there. She can shoot it well and she was really feeling it today.”

Secor started the game with two 3-pointers in the first quarter then got a little passive until the final buzzer.

“She hit a couple early and she has been shooting it very well,” Dawson said. “Cassidy got hot and we got the ball to her a lot down low but sometimes I have to remind Secor I need her to score a little bit. She forgets about going out there and shooting because she is so unselfish. She tries to get everyone involved and I want her to score.”

Big Shot Secor

With the ballgame tied at 52 and 40 seconds remaining, Dawson used his final full timeout to draw up a play for the last shot. A design to hit Crawford down low turned into a Secor straight-on 3-pointer rattling home as time expired. All she could do was back peddle to mid court and smile as her teammates surrounded her.

“I was a little nervous,” Secor admitted. “I shot a lot more after I missed a couple and the coaches are always in my ear to keep shooting. I don’t know why, but I just knew that last shot was going in.”

Dawson would love to take credit for the play, but he admits it was just two great players making plays.

“I wish I could say I drew that up,” Dawson admitted. “We were trying to get Crawford the ball on a curl, but it got super physical and they were not going to let Cassidy Crawford beat them. We got it to her and she was triple-teamed so she got rid of it and I just sat down and watched Secor do her thing. It was very similar to the one against Sandusky and almost the same spot. She has been there before.”

Been there, done that

The buzzer-beater was the second of the season for Secor who made one from almost the same exact spot in a win over Sandusky earlier in the season. Secor admits to having practiced those types of situations just about everyday with her team.

“We do situations at practice like this everyday and we all dread it,” Secor said. “In the game, we love it; it is what we live for. What ended up happening was not what we drew up. I just took control as a point guard should and made the shot. I made one before so tonight wasn’t any different.”

Downtown Tuttle

As much as Crawford and Secor had big shooting afternoons, Tuttle stepped up and made some huge shots. With the Flashes trailing 50-49, Tuttle gathered in a Secor pass in the corner and launched a three without hesitation. The ball fell through the net giving the Flashes their first lead since midway through the third. It would be a lead they wouldn’t surrender and the Flashes walked out with a huge win. Tuttle finished with 13 points to go along with Crawford’s 26 and Secor’s 13.

“We have been struggling with the strength of our schedule, but things are really starting to turn around,” Dawson said. “We got down in the fourth and it would have been easy for this young group to just pack it in and give up. But they stuck together and believed in each other. We hit big shots when we needed to and got back in the game.”

Up Next

The Flashes improve to 4-6 on the season and will be back in action on Thursday hosting Madison.

STAT BOOK

Buckeye Central 13-18-11-10 — 52

Willard 23-5-12-15 — 55

Buckeye Central 19-49 FG, 10-16 FT, 4-15 3pt. (Karl 2, Green 2) 41 rebounds (Karl 12), 15 turnovers, 13 Assists (Karl 7), Steals 8 (Karl 4). Scoring: Jenna Karl 9-3-23, Haley Green 3-1-9, Lexi Evak 2-2-6, Courtney Pifher 1-4-6, Isabelle Biglin 3-0-6, Erin Baldosser 1-0-2.

Willard: 19-51 FG, 7-9 FT, 10-21 3pt. (Crawford 4, Secor 3, Tuttle 3) 31 rebounds (Crawford 9, Wiers 6), 13 turnovers, 12 Assists (Secor 6), Steals 11 (Secor 5, Crawford 3). Scoring: Cassidy Crawford 10-2-26, Madie Secor 4-2-13, Ashlee Tuttle 4-2-13, Lydia Wiers 1-0-2, Felicia Rosvanis 0-1-1.