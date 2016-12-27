Painley, Lukasko lead Flyers to big win over SMCC

The Lady Flyers led SMCC by seven after the first quarter, 18-11 and by 13, 37-24 at halftime. Although the Panthers pulled to within four points twice early during the second quarter, a putback from St. Paul's Meredith Dilger with 3:44 left in the second put the Flyers up by 10, 29-19, during a 10-0 run, and St. Paul's lead never fell below 10 points down the stretch.

"We got outplayed, out-hustled and out-rebounded by a better team tonight," SMCC coach John McGuire said. "It was a physical game. Unfortunately, they say a lot of times, the more aggressive team doesn't get the calls and I feel that's what happened tonight.

"Our girls fought and battled. We were a little undersized — we were without our big post player (6-foot-0 senior Kristen Wehner), who's on Christmas vacation, but again, I always tell my girls that you can't complain about referees, you can't complain about missed opportunities, you just got to keep working hard," he added. "And credit St. Paul — they're a first-class program. They played hard, they rebounded very well, which we knew they were going to do, and we just didn't do the job on the boards and executing that we should have done."

The Panthers used a 7-0 run in the third quarter to pull within 11 points of the Flyers 47-36 with 3:09 left in the quarter, but back-to-back buckets from Lauren Lukasko gave St. Paul back a 15 point lead.

The 7-0 run began with a layup from Tre'Jeen McCarty, then Faith Lamb added a steal and a layup. A putback from Karina Near made it 47-35, then Caylee Fetter converted one of two from the line to pull within 11.

Lukasko's back-to-back buckets started a 10-0 run for the Lady Flyers to end the quarter, including two trips to the line for St. Paul after McGuire was ejected.

The Flyers led by 21 after the third quarter, 57-36.

In the fourth quarter, the Panthers pulled to within 17 off a 3-pointer from Ashley Huntley with 3:30 to play, but would get no closer.

"I thought my girls did a very good job," St. Paul coach Vicky Mahl said. "They stuck together. I say this a lot, but one thing we focus on this year is a team win and I believe we did that tonight. We shared the ball very well. We handled some pressure situations — when we had some issues, we turned around and recovered from those and that's the sign of a team that's maturing. Just from top to bottom very proud of the girls — they did a very good job tonight.

"One thing we've tried to tell the girls this year — you got to get after balls," she added. "I don't care if they're 10 feet away from you — you got to get after balls and they did that tonight. They went after all the balls, they never let some of the situations that occurred tonight get to them, so hats off to them, I thought they all did a very good job tonight."

Ashley Painley led the Flyers with 21 points, while Lukasko added 14.

St. Mary was led by Lamb with 10 points, while Huntley added nine.

"We started off the season real strong, went 5-0, then we lost three in a row, then we got back on the winning streak, then lost tonight, but we're a very young team," McGuire said. "We've only got two seniors, we're a little undersized, but I'll take our girls' heart up against anybody. They get out there, they work hard and they give you everything they have and that's all you can ask."

UP NEXT

St. Paul: the Lady Flyers (8-1, 4-0) have a big Fireland Conference battle next on the slate as they host Western Reserve (7-1, 5-0) on Thursday in a matchup between unbeaten teams in conference play.

St. Mary: the Panthers (7-4, 2-2) travel to Lakota (1-8, 0-4) next in Sandusky Bay Conference River division action.

STAT BOOK

ST. PAUL (8-1)

Ashley Painley 7-7—21; Lauren Lukasko 6-2—14; Caitlin Good 4-4—12; Olivia Powers 0-4—4; Alex Carper 1-2—4; Meredith Dilger 3-2—8; Lauren Chandler 0-1—1; Elyse Roth 3-0—6; TOTALS: 24-22—70.

ST. MARY CC (7-4)

Caylee Fetter 1-4—6; Rachele Windau 4-0—8; Ashley Huntley 4-0—9; Tre'Jeen McCarty 1-2—4; Faith Lamb 4-2—10; Ireland McGuire 2-0—5; Annie Milkie 1-0—2; Daniella Ramon 2-0—4; Kiersten Near 1-0—2; Karina Near 1-0—2; TOTALS: 21-8—52.

St. Paul 18 19 20 13 — 70

St. Mary 11 13 12 16 — 52

3-point FGs — (SM) Huntley, McGuire.

JV — St. Mary, 36-19