Truckers doomed in cold shooting night

The Norwalk boys basketball team played solid defense, got every look it wanted — but shot just 14-of-49 from the field (26 percent) in a 49-43 Northern Ohio League loss vs. Bellevue Friday night at Norwalk High School.

The Truckers (1-5, 0-2) were 2-of-13 shooting in the first quarter, 5-of-8 in the second as they briefly rallied for a lead — then were just 1-of-6 in the third and 6-of-22 in the fourth quarter.

“Our effort was good, defensively we also did a great job,” Norwalk coach Steve Gray said. “But I thought we had some possessions where we could have made one or two extra passes. We just forced too many shots instead of making the extra pass.”

The Redmen (4-2, 3-0) essentially won the game in the first six minutes. They raced out to a 13-3 lead with 33 seconds left in the opening quarter, as Cody Snyder buried back-to-back 3-pointers.

Snyder's third 3-pointer made it a 16-8 game — but then Norwalk showed signs of life. The Truckers went on a 11-2 scoring run to briefly grab a 19-18 lead with 2:54 left in the first half.

Mitchell Perry and George Friend started the run with back-to-back baskets, then Trey Johnson hit a 3-pointer, and two straight baskets from Mitchell Perry and Jacob Trautman put the Truckers ahead.

But Bellevue rallied with the last four points of the half, with Snyder again scoring and freshman Caleb Marshall getting a big basket with just 5.9 seconds left for a 22-19 halftime advantage.

It was still just a 28-27 deficit with 2:58 left in the third quarter after an Eric Hull free throw, however, the Redmen produced an 11-1 scoring run to open up a 39-28 lead with 5:10 left in the game.

Friend warmed up late, as he hit a pair of free throws and two straight jumpers in the paint to pull the Truckers within 45-37 with 1:11 left. Norwalk got within 47-41 with 31.5 seconds left after another basket by Friend — but didn't cut the deficit any closer despite having one more opportunity to do so.

Leaders

Friend paced the Truckers with 15 points on 6-of-15 shooting and also grabbed a team-high nine rebounds. Trautman added 11 points and Perry added seven points and eight rebounds.

Needed break

At 1-5, Norwalk is off to its worst start in 17 years. However, Gray believes a turnaround is more than feasible.

“The message was to have a great holiday weekend with their families,” Gray said. “I think a few days away from this will benefit the kids. But right now, they need a shot of confidence.

“I think we have the ability to be a good team, but until we knock down shots and gain that confidence, we will continue to struggle,” he added. “But they work hard, they're good kids … but if you miss shots, you miss shots.”

The streak

Prior to the game, Norwalk unveiled a banner on the wall next to its 2014 Division II state championship team photo to commemorate the 57-game regular season win streak from 2011-14.

A total of 20 players who earned varsity letters during that time were in attendance, and helped unveil the banner.

“It was the highlight of my night and something I was looking forward to for a long time,” Gray said. “To see all the guys together and really only had two players missing — one is in the military (Kaleb Kashen) and the other was in the Bahamas playing football (Breck Turner).

“It was something very special, not only for me, but also the community — and everybody who got so much enjoyment out of this group,” he added.

Up next

Norwalk will get no break in the schedule, as it hosts Lexington (7-0) on Wednesday.

BELLEVUE (4-2, 3-0)

Jake Waskielis 1-4—6; Dakota McPeak 4-2—11; Owen Hartley 5-0—10; Kayden Vogel 1-2—4; Caleb Marshall 1-1—3; Drew Buchanon 1-0—2; Cody Snyder 4-0—11; Nolan Meyer 1-0—2. TOTALS 18-9—49.

NORWALK (1-5, 0-2)

George Friend 6-2—15; Jacob Roth 0-2—2; Jacob Trautman 4-3—11; Mitchell Perry 2-3—7; Eric Hull 0-2—2; Trey Johnson 2-0—6. TOTALS 14-12—43.

Bellevue 13 9 12 13 — 49

Norwalk 6 13 9 15 — 43

3-point FGs: (B) Snyder 3, McPeak; (N) Johnson 2, Friend

JV: Norwalk, 41-40