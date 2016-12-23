Lady Flyers triumph over Lady Cats in 'fun basketball game'

That's how New London coach Eric Mitchell summarized Friday's intense home game loss against Firelands Conference opponent, the St. Paul Lady Flyers.

St. Paul senior Ashley Painley hit a three-point shot from the top of the key with 58 seconds left in the game, giving her team a 47-46 lead. She took a hard foul in the closing seconds and hit one of her two free-throw attempts to give the Lady Flyers the 49-46 win.

"I'm very proud of our girls. One more time they stayed with it; they stuck with it. They never gave up," coach Vicky Mahl said. "It's just a good solid win for us."

St. Paul improves to 7-1 overall and remains undefeated in the FC at 4-0.

While New London (6-3, 3-2) suffered a back-to-back loss, Mitchell said he was pleased to see more intensity from the Lady Cats than they had in the 20-point loss Thursday vs. Mansfield St. Peter's.

Against St. Paul, Mitchell said he saw his players with fire in their bellies.

"We know we can play with the good teams when we come out to play," he added. "Hats off to St. Paul. They hit some big shots. The knocked down some big free throws.

"Ashley hit some huge shots in the fourth quarter and that was a big difference."

Painley lit it up for 19 points. She also grabbed seven rebounds and four steals plus handed out two assists.

Mahl said she prefers not to mention individual players when interviewed after games because it's always a team effort, but she added: "Ashley is a big part of our team.

"Ashley had a great game tonight, but I thought everybody stuck together. We had ball movement. People started to box out. People never gave up. It was just a good, solid build-yourself-back-up win," the St. Paul coach said.

"They're just a great group of girls. They don't care who scores as long as we win ball games and we have fun doing it," Mahl added.

New London ended the first quarter with a 15-10 lead.

Sophomore Gabby Ledbetter scored all 8 of her points in the first half. She also pulled down six rebounds on the night.

St. Paul started the second quarter on a 4-0 run, but New London held on to a 23-22 lead at the half.

The Lady Cats ended the third quarter with a 37-33 advantage. By 2:28 left in the game, St. Paul, which was down by seven at one point, cut the lead to 44-43.

"St. Paul moved the ball. They never panicked," Mitchell said.

As the game progressed, Mahl put in sophomore Alex Carper to defend New London senior Megan Luedy.

"She's a speedy little thing. She did a good job against Megan," the St. Paul coach said.

Luedy only scored two points, but she distributed six assists and grabbed two steals. The New London senior also pulled down two rebounds and had two blocks.

Senior Eden Copley led the Lady Cats with 18 points. She also had five rebounds.

"It was fun basketball game," Mitchell said. "That was a lot of fun. … We grew up as a team out there tonight. I can accept this loss because (they) fought their butts off.

"The fun thing is we get to play (St. Paul) at least one more time — hopefully two more times."

In jayvee action, St. Paul was victorious 38-29. Freshman Megan Hammersmith scored 11 points for the Lady Flyers. New London sophomore Megan Conrad led her team with 12 points.

St. Paul goes to St. Mary for a non-league game Tuesday.

On Thursday, New London travels to Mapleton in FC action.

STAT BOOK

St. Paul 10 12 11 16 — 49

New London 15 8 14 9 — 46

St. Paul: Ashley Painley 5-7-19, Lauren Lukasko 1-6-8, Caitlin Good 1-1-3, Emily Baker 1-0-2, Olivia Powers 2-0-5, Meredith Dilger 1-0-2, Elyse Roth 5-0-10 — 11-14-49

New London: Elizabeth Logan 2-4-8, Lili Bartow 1-0-3, Allison Brady 1-1-3, Eden Copley 6-4-18, Megan Luedy 1-0-2, Sidney Allen 2-0-4, Gabby Ledbetter 4-0-8 — 17-9-46