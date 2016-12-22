Secor powers Willard to non-conference win

“It was physical, there wasn’t a lot of flow out there,” said Willard head coach Jon Dawson after the game. “We just kept banging. A lot of things didn’t go our way, but we were able to get it done.”

Willard (3-6) twice found themselves down by a point during the third period after leading the entire first half. Cassidy Crawford would put the Lady Flashes back on top for good with a rebound and a put-back to make it 25-24 with just under four minutes left in the third quarter.

The Lady Arrows cut it down to four at 37-33 in the fourth with a Samantha Webb basket, but could not pull any closer.

“It’s tough at any level of basketball to play hard when your shots aren’t falling. Especially for high school kids it’s tough to do that,” said the coach. “We have to continue to play hard and get through stuff regardless what happened at the other end, and I thought our young girls did a good job of that tonight.”

Secord “4” three

Willard’s Madie Secor had a team high 13 points including four three-pointers in the game. Secor opened the action with consecutive shots from behind the arc to give her team an early 6-2 advantage. Crawford finished with seven points, and Ashlee Tuttle added six points. Crawford had 10 rebounds, Secor had four steals.

Rosvanis’ strong defense

Willard’s Felicia Rosvanis finished the game with three points, five rebounds, and three steals. Her biggest contribution came during the third period when she held Ashland’s Kylie Radebaugh scoreless and forced her into three turnovers during the quarter. Radebaugh had 12 of her team’s 16 first half points, and finished with a game high 17 points to go with 12 rebounds. “I kind of realized she had the majority of their points. In the second half we tried to limit her touches, and Felicia did a good job of that.”

8 scorers

It was a total team effort for the Lady Flashes in the win as Willard had eight players reach the scoring column. Along with Secor, Crawford, Tuttle, and Rosvanis the other starter Lydia WIers had two points and six rebounds. Sydney Stevens led the Willard reserves with five points, and Addie Slone added four points. Brooke Vipperman had four points and two assists.

Willard will host Buckeye Central on Tuesday with JV tipping at 1pm.

STAT BOOK

Willard 10 6 16 12 44

Ashland 6 10 10 9 35

Willard (44) 14 FG 11 FT 5 3PT 35 rebounds (Crawford 10), 17 turnovers, 7 assists (Secor 3), 12 steals (Secor 4). Rosvanis 0-3-3 Tuttle 2-1-6 Vipperman 2-0-4 Secor 4-1-13 Crawford 2-3-7 WIers 0-2-2 Slone 2-0-4 Stevens 2-1-5 Totals 14-11-44

Ashland (35) 13 FG 6 FT 3 3PT 36 rebounds Radebaugh 12), 20 turnovers, 2 assists, 6 steals (Steury 3). Webb 2-2-6 Radebaugh 6-4-17 Steury 2-0-5 Kennedy 3-0-7 Totals 13-6-35

JV

Willard 32

Ashland 30