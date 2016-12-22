Edison defense clamps down on Clyde

MILAN — Edison rolled Thursday night in Sandusky Bay Conference Bay division action as it defeated visiting Clyde by a 57-37 final in Milan.

With the win the Chargers improved their record 2-1 (1-1 Bay). Edison jumped out to a 10-2 lead and it never got closer as the winless Fliers fell to 0-5 (0-3).

Edison played a stifling defense that forced 12 Flier turnovers and only allowed Clyde to connect on a 3-of-25 shooting effort from the field in the first half.

“I thought our defense really anticipated what they were trying to do well tonight, and that led to steals and easy buckets on offense,” Chargers coach Kyle Hammond said. “I’ll definitely take it – it makes for a nice start to Christmas.”

On offense, Edison was incredibly balanced with Bryce Ostheimer (12), Bryce Roberts (12), James Hill (12), and Gavin Schaeffer (10) all reaching double figures in scoring.

“We think that Bryce, Bryce and James are three of the better guys in the area offensively,” Hammond added. “I think Gavin, Nick, Braden, and some of the guys off our bench have the ability to score too.

“It really comes in handy to have guys like Gavin Shaeffer who can come in and give you double digits – especially when we are struggling.”

After the horrendous opening first half where they scored only nine points – the Fliers found a little bit of a rhythm in the second half. But it was not enough for Clyde coach Ryan Fretz to take away the sting of the first 16 minutes of the game.

“A coach can say anything in the world to his players, but when the effort isn't there you seen what happens there in the first half,” Fretz said. “I think we played a lot better in the second half because it was effort.

“We got into them a little bit at halftime and things changed,” he added. “A young sophomore like James Dry got in there and had a chance to grow, and he played good defense and scored in the fourth quarter. The guys who grow and improve like that are going to be the ones that play.”

The Chargers players credited Hammond for the continual improvement they have shown in winning their past two games, as well as their commitment to each other.

“Really it was our aggressive defense that led to a lot of transition plays, and we moved the ball well on offense to get those open shots,” Ostheimer said. “We obviously only had two weeks to get prepared for the season after the success of the football team – things were really kind of rough.

“Honestly, we are just working really hard and we’re paying attention to the things that coach says and we try to do improve every single time,” he added. “And no matter what game it is, whether we are supposed to win or lose we, are approaching it the same way. We always come in with the same attitude of getting better each and every week.

Said Roberts, “We just rotated the ball well a lot of guys had a lot of shots, we had good bench scoring. Gavin had 10 off the bench and that was big for us. We had a lot of energy play — big steals, blocks, rebounds, and we played a pretty good team game.

“Everyday at practice we just try to get better,” Roberts added. “If we continue to get better each day we will be a good team when it counts.”

STAT BOOK

CLYDE (0-5, 0-3)

Conner Long 1-0—2, Brock Newsome 1-2—5, Seth Hohman 1-1—3, Lucas Nicely 2-0—4, Derick Harrah 1-2—4, Jaylan Johnson 3-0—6, James Dry 2-3—7, Trevor Burtch 2-0—4, Josh Jenne 1-0—2.TOTALS 14-8—37

EDISON (2-1, 1-1)

Bryce Roberts 5-2—12, Braden Ehrhardt 2-2—7, Bryce Ostheimer 5-0—12, James Hill 6-0—12, Gavin Schaeffer 3-2—10, Brandon Romell 1-0—2, Brandon Tice 1-0—2 .TOTALS 24-6—57.

Clyde 4 5 12 16 — 37

Edison 17 18 12 10 — 57

3-pt FGs: (C ) B. Newsome; (E) Ostheimer 2, Schaeffer 2, Ehrhardt.

JV: Edison, 41-35