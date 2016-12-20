Western Reserve no match for Perkins — face Sandusky next

And the early returns show a lot of improvement is on the table.

The Roughriders were outscored 22-3 in a six-plus minute span in the first half of Tuesday's 59-37 loss at unbeaten Perkins in a non-conference game to drop to 4-3.

Western will stay in the fire and turn up the heat even more when it visits Sandusky (4-1) on Thursday in another non-conference measuring stick.

In a span of 48 hours, the 'Riders are not only playing two Division II teams who are a combined 9-1 — but also two teams projected to win their respective league championships.

“That is the challenge, but the good part is it's only December,” Sheldon said. “There's a lot of time to start getting some things corrected. It doesn't get any easier this week, it gets harder.

“We thought maybe this team was ready for challenges like this — and obviously right now we're not there yet,” he added. “But the one thing I know is the kids will get back in the gym, watch some film and see if we can get this thing corrected.”

The Pirates (5-0) played defense that forced the 'Riders into more turnovers (9) than field goals (8) at halftime — and held Western to just 16-of-51 shooting (31 percent) and allowed them to to to the foul line for just two attempts in the game.

“Our defensive focus was there. I think we did a nice job on that end,” Perkins coach Scott McVeigh said. “We did a real nice job of limiting a pretty good team and making them earn their points.

“Western is a solid team that can shoot it and executes extremely well, and I was just very pleased with our defensive effort tonight,” he added. “They are a solid program and that's the reason why they are still on our schedule.”

The defensive game plan centered around Western sophomore Jaret Griffith. The 6-foot-3 guard is already earning serious recruiting interest and earned All-Ohio honors as a freshman. He scored 11 points Tuesday on 5-of-17 shooting and also grabbed six rebounds.

“Griffith is a solid player who we knew coming in was talented and he gets seven in the first quarter,” McVeigh said. “We did a good job on him to the point where we got him rushing it a bit, and Jake (Wagner) and Luke (Zahniser) did a real nice job limiting them and their shooters. They knock down eight or nine 3-pointers per game and we limited them to four.”

The game was tied at the 3:27 mark of the first quarter after a 3-pointer by Western's Tyler Bartlett. However, the Pirates proceeded to go on a 22-3 scoring run over the next 6:42 of the game to blow it open.

Zahniser came off the bench to score nine of those points for the Pirates — and connected on his first six shots from the floor en route to a game-high 16 points on 7-of-9 shooting.

Though a preseason favorite in the Firelands Conference, the Roughriders are spending the week learning where they stand for the big picture.

“We learned a couple of things that we've known for a while,” Sheldon said. “No. 1 is we haven't quite understood how to take a game plan and put it into action a little bit. Their first two buckets were us closing out on two guys that were playing as drivers as if they were shooters — and they go right by us and lay it in at the front of the rim. That sort of set the tone for the rest of the night.

“We just weren't up to the challenge tonight — but they were really efficient, offensively,” he added. “A sign of a good team is when you have someone on the ropes, you go for broke. They stepped right on our throats in the second quarter and landed a couple heavyweight knockout punches — and that was the end of it. That's a credit to those guys, who are getting better. And right now, we're at a roadblock and we have to figure out if we're going to get better or keep taking this.”

Cody Palmer connected on a pair of 3-pointers and added 10 points for Western, which had just four players connect on more than one field goal.

STAT BOOK

WESTERN RESERVE (4-3)

Jaret Griffith 5-1—11; Luke Buck 2-0—4; Colton Puder 1-0—2; Dale Smith 1-0—3; Tyler Bartlett 2-0—5; Cody Palmer 4-0—10; Aiden Markley 1-0—2. TOTALS 26-1—37.

PERKINS (5-0)

Austin Spitler 3-1—7; Helmut Wheeler 7-1—15; Jake Wagner 1-0—2; Connor Roesch 5-2—12; Isaac Grude 1-0—2; Luke Zahniser 7-1—16; Joe Printy 2-1—5. TOTALS 26-6—59.

W. Reserve 12 7 6 12 — 37

Perkins 22 16 10 11 — 59

3-point FGs: (WR) Palmer 2, Bartlett, Smith; (P) Zahniser

JV: Perkins, 48-39