Norwalk overcomes slow start, beats Willard

Norwalk traveled to Willard as the Flashes hosted the Truckers in girls hoops on Tuesday night at Robert Haas Gymnasium. The Truckers got off to a bit of a slow start but rebounded coming away with a 69-49 win to improve to 7-1 overall and 2-1 in the NOL.

The Truckers jumped out to a quick 7-4 lead in the first then saw Willard make a run to take over the lead 8-7. The Truckers and Flashes traded baskets the rest of the quarter as the opening frame saw one tie and seven lead changes. Norwalk came away with a 13-12 lead after one and managed to keep the lead the rest of the way.

Norwalk owned an 11-point halftime lead that grew to 14 by the end of the third and expanded to 20 by the final buzzer.

Double figures

Four Truckers reached double figures in the scoring column led by Jiselle Thomas who dropped 15 points. Kaelyn Harkness added 13, Jasmine Thomas added 10 and Leah Malson chipped in with 10. With Jiselle Thomas battling foul trouble in the first half, Malson found her sweet spot from the corner putting up her 10 points in the first half while Harkness dropped 13 in the second half alone.

“We saw a familiar defense that Bellevue played against us and against Bellevue, we didn’t hit those shots,” Norwalk coach Brock Manlet said. “Leah started the season on fire, went through a funk and now she is shooting it well again; it is nice to see. Kaelyn is getting back into the flow again and her legs are getting under her and her shot is getting better. I would rather play with four or five kids in double figures and hopefully that continues.”

Slow start

The Truckers got off to a bit of a slow start to start the game and the second half as Norwalk saw its 12-point lead shrink to two thanks to a stingly Willard defense and a cold shooting touch going 7 for 21 in the third with six turnovers.The Flashes went on a 10-3 run to begin the half forcing Manlet to use a timeout to try and rally his troops. It worked and Norwalk finished the quarter on a 15-1 run.

“They have a very veteran team that has been through a lot before,” Willard coach Jon Dawson said. “I thought my kids did a great job coming out at halftime down 12 and we put the pressure on them. We were able to get to the basket and finish to cut it down to two and we had a big lapse. That 2-point lead went to 14 and I didn’t even know what happened.”

Manlet admits the Truckers get in a bit of a lull at times and opponents take advantage.

“I don’t know what it was that made us have that slow start,” Manlet said. “After that timeout, we kind of woke them up a little bit and found a flow. I tell the girls all of the time that if we play good defense, we will be fine. Sometimes we don’t and we get into the lulls, but I was proud of the way they responded and bumped it to a double-digit lead.”

Double-Double Machine

Willard freshman Cassidy Crawford came into the contest averaging more than 15 points and 10 rebounds a game. She finished with a team high 12 points and 16 rebounds for yet another double-double.

“I am not sure how to describe that kid,” Dawson said. “She worked her butt off and ended up with 16 rebounds. She was tipping every single ball and going and getting it. She has that knack for the ball. She was a monster on the boards tonight and she is off to a great start as a freshman. She is a great kid and works extremely hard.”

Sydney Stevens added 10 points and Lydia Wiers added 10 as well with seven boards. Stevens scored all of her points in the first half off of the bench.

“Sydney hasn’t been much of a scorer for us and has struggled offensively, but I know what she is capable of. She is a young kid going through this for the first time and I see her at practice working hard every day and maybe tonight she had that breakout game. She finished well around the rim.”

Loud and clear

After suffering their first loss of the season to Bellevue last week, Norwalk came out to make a statement with it’s 20-point win on the road. It was exactly how Manlet was hoping the Truckers would react.

“I was proud of how they responded,” Manlet said. “Willard is always a tough place to play and Willard’s record is deceiving; they have a great team over here. For us to go on the road in a tough environment and win by 20, I couldn’t be more pleased with that.”

Up Next

The Truckers improve to 8-1 on the season and 2-1 in the NOL. They are back in action Jan. 3 at home against Shelby. The Flashes drop to 2-6 and 1-3 in the NOL. They are back at it on Thursday hosting Ashland.

STAT BOOK

Norwalk 13-23-18-15 — 69

Willard 12-13-13-11 — 49

Norwalk: 30-73 FG, 4-5 FT, 5-13 3pt. (Ji. Thomas 3, Harkness 2) 46 rebounds (Ja. Thomas 8), 21 turnovers, 18 Assists (Geretz 6), Steals 14 (Harkness 4). Scoring: Jiselle Thomas 6-0-15, Kaelyn Harkness 5-1-13, Jasmine Thomas 5-0-10, Leah Malson 4-2-10, Bethany Cring 4-1-9, Marly Geretz 3-0-6, Lauryn Maloney 1-0-2, Adrianna Rodriguez 1-0-2, Mya Ray 1-0-2.

Willard: 18-55 FG, 9-16 FT, 0-13 3pt. 42 rebounds (Crawford 16), 25 turnovers, 10 Assists (Secor 4), Steals 7 (Secor 4). Scoring: Cassidy Crawford 4-4-12, Lydia Wiers 3-4-10, Sydney Stevens 5-0-10, Felicia Rosvanis 3-0-6, Ashlee Tuttle 3-0-6, Addie Slone 2-0-4, Madie Secor 0-1-1.