The game is evolving

Back in my day, 2008 to be exact, the game — or at least the Firelands Conference — was an inside first kind of game. Feed the post seemed to be a coach’s favorite thing to shout on the sideline. It was the days of zone defenses to clog the paint and force teams to shoot from the cheap seats. It was the day of the big man or woman. Those days are long gone.

And I am not mad about it.

Growing up, I was a point guard until I shot up about seven inches between seventh and eighth grade and I was converted into a post player. But boy I still loved chucking those threes. I played against some impressive big guys when the Firelands Conference was filled with them. Everyone from Seth Todd and John Picket at Western Reserve, Nick O'Neill at Monroeville, Steve Mutchler at St. Paul, Clay Fidler at South Central, Kyle Smith of Norwalk and Seth Howard at New London, it was the day of the post player. All of those guys averaged near or more than double-figures in scoring.

Today, those guys — including me — would be dinosaurs.

Today, we have sharpshooters. And I am not mad about it.

Last week, there were some impressive numbers out of high school hoops and if you asked me to count up how many 3-pointers were made without taking my shoes off, I couldn’t do it. But I will give it a shot.

On of the most impressive performances came from South Central’s Michael Ponchel who drained six 3-pointers in a win over Monroeville. The Trojans made 15 total long-balls in the contest and Ponchel missed just once from the field going 12 for 13. Aaron Lamoreaux also hit four threes and “Big Play” Josh Bonet also made four in the contest. Heck, even one of the last remaining big men, Jason Hale, gets in on the 3-point shooting party when me made one up at The Q last week.

In a wild one at Western Reserve, the Wildcats and Roughriders combined to make 21 threes. New London made 13 and Western finished up with eight. Sharpshooting Billy Woodmancy made five in that game and followed up with five more on Saturday. Jake Gerlak even hit one with a 4-point lead and the Wildcats hoping to run out the clock on the win. Mitchell Chaffins of Plymouth shoots it with the best of them and Jaret Griffith of Western made five total threes including four in the first quarter ... I will say that again ... in the FIRST QUARTER.

George Friend of Norwalk continues to fill it up from deep recording a 36-points game earlier in the season thanks in large part to his incredible shooting ability.

But it isn’t only the fellas doing the scoring from beyond the arch, the ladies dig the long-ball too.

Plymouth’s Chloe Mack drained four treys on Saturday afternoon scoring 16 points and Western Reserve’s Katie Hipp drilled four as well in the same contest. The Lady ‘Riders are without Andrea Robson for the moment and she has already put up some impressive shooting performances this season.

Morgan Luedy and Eden Copley of New London could be two of the top shooting females in the Firelands Conference on any given night and Norwalk’s Jiselle Thomas is a rare talent with extraordinary shooting abilities. Willard’s Madie Secor can score in bunches thanks to her shooting touch and South Central’s Maddie Albert dropped 20 points on Saturday in her best shooting performance of the season.

The 3-pointer is the new layup.

As a former big man roaming the paint, you would think I would be disgusted with the lack of touches on the block, but I must admit, I am a fan of the new game. It is very exciting and can turn the tables on a six point lead in a matter of seconds.

The game is evolving and I am happy about it, I am also happy I was able to play in an era where the big man ruled the offense. I may not have had a role on the team if I played in today’s high school hoops. But as a sports writer, I am just kicking back and enjoying the show these incredible athletes are putting on.

I just hope it doesn’t end anytime soon.

