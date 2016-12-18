Flyers survive Eagles in renewed rivalry

“It was a barn burner tonight,” said St. Paul head coach Mike Smith after the win. “I like the way we handled ourselves down the stretch. It’s always crazy when we get together.”

St. Paul’s Dylan Furlong and Brandon McCall scored 32 of the Flyers 45 points by recording 16 points apiece in the win. They both played great defense as Furlong had three blocks, and McCall had two blocks. Noah Winslow scored eight points, and teammate Jimmy Adelman had four steals and two points. Jacob Avendano had two points, and Chris Ruffing added one point.

“I’m proud of our effort tonight, but not satisfied,” said Monroeville head coach Al Mielcarek. “Our margin of error is so small, and it reflected in that one minute span when things really fell apart. There’s definitely something special about Monroeville vs. St. Paul. I think we were able to carry that over from the gridiron to the basketball court tonight.”

Monroeville’s Nick Newell had a team high 12 points including three three-pointers, and Logan Clouse had 11 points and a game high seven rebounds. Clouse sank a three-pointer to open the fourth period and give his team their first lead of the contest at 29-28. Reece Kendall had six points, and Conar Burns scored four points.

Big Free Throws

Newell gave the Eagles their second lead in the game at 37-36 with 2:51 left in the contest by completing a three point basket the old-fashion way with a basket and a free throw.

Furlong stole a pass at midcourt on the next possession and was intentionally fouled by Newell on his way to the rim. Furlong sank both free throws to put his team up 38-37, and Winslow was fouled on the ensuing inbounds play. Winslow would make 1-of-2 from the charity stripe twice down the stretch putting his team up 40-37, and 45-40. The Flyers also had free throws from McCall (2-of-2), and Adelman (2-of-2) in the final minutes.

St. Paul finished 14-of-20 from the free throw line, and Monroeville was 3-of-6.

Flyer Defense

The Flyers have been strong on defense to start the season, and have not allowed more than 50 points in any contest so far. “We’ve given up 44, 49, and 40 so far. So the defense is there,” said Smith. “I like our intensity.”

Five Bench Points Total

The teams got most of their production from their starters, as reserve players only accounted for five points in the game. Monroeville’s Chayce Schaub and Blake Anderson each scored two points, and St. Paul’s Chris Ruffing had his team’s lone point off the bench.

St. Paul will return to play Wednesday as they host Plymouth, and Monroeville will face Clyde on Tuesday.

STAT BOOK

St. Paul 10 9 9 17 45

Monroeville 8 5 13 14 40

St. Paul (45) 14 FG 14 FT 3 3PT (Furlong 5, Adelman 5) 23 rebounds, (Adelman 3) 10 turnovers, (Adelman 1) 1 assist, (Adelman 4) 8 steals. Ruffing 0-1-1 Adelman 1-0-2 Furlong 5-3-16 Winslow 1-6-8 Avendano 1-0-2 McCall 6-4-16 Totals 14-14-45

Monroeville (40) 16 FG 3 FT 5 3PT (Clouse 7) 23 rebounds, (Burns 5) 17 turnovers, 0 assists, (Newell 2) 4 steals. Stieber 1-0-3 Newell 4-1-12 Burns 1-2-4 Clouse 5-0-11 Anderson 1-0-2 Kendall 3-0-6 Totals 16-3-40

JV

St. Paul 56

Monroeville 30