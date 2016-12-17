Refreshed, rested Big Three power Cavs over pesky Lakers

LeBron James scored 26 points, including 16 in the fourth quarter, and Kyrie Irving scored 21 points and matched his career-high with 12 assists in the Cavs’ 119-108 victory Saturday against the Lakers at Quicken Loans Arena. Kevin Love had 27 points and a season-high 17 rebounds.

Cavs coach Tyronn Lue rested all of his stars in a loss Wednesday at Memphis, and all returned Saturday with big performances at the Q. Irving took a week off because he complained to Lue he had tired legs in last Saturday’s win against Charlotte.

The Lakers snapped an eight-game losing skid Friday at Philadelphia, but they’ve been known to give the league’s elite fits. They smashed the Golden State Warriors by 20 earlier this season, the second consecutive season they’ve beaten their in-state rivals.

They led by as many as eight late in the first quarter Saturday and maintained the lead into the second quarter until the Cavs started to rally. They remained within 108-105 late in the fourth quarter following a pair of 3-pointers by Nick Young.

Young scored a season-high 32 points and Julius Randle had 16 points and seven assists for the Lakers. Luol Deng scored 15 points.

Lakers coach Luke Walton said these types of games when teams are expected to lose can do wonders to alleviate pressure. That appeared to be the case Saturday.

“With what we’re trying to do and continue to build, I want our guys to come out swinging and have fun,” Walton said before the game. “No one expects us to win this game and sometimes games like that can be fun to play in because you can just let it all hang out.”

The Lakers were without starting point guard D’Angelo Russell, who sat out after appearing tired in the second half Friday at Philadelphia. Russell recently returned from platelet-rich plasma therapy on his knee and the Lakers are being cautious with him. Even without their star, the Lakers made 16 3-pointers and nearly pulled off the stunning upset on the road.

James’ 3-pointer with 2:32 left extended the Cavs’ lead to 113-105.

Lue warned Saturday this might not be the last time Irving sits for an extended period this season. It certainly seemed to help him Saturday. Irving played 38 minutes and registered 12 assists for the second time this season.

“In practice (Friday) he looked really good, had a lot of pop, was moving around well,” Lue said. “There will probably come another time where he’s going to need a little rest, also. Right now, he’s feeling good and that’s the biggest thing for me.”

J.R. Smith scored 14 points and, more important, made 4-of-5 3-pointers as he continues to emerge from his shooting slump.

