Former Cavs center Timofey Mozgov finally receives championship ring

Mozgov was recognized just prior to the game when he finally received his championship ring during his lone visit to Cleveland. His former teammates jumped on him at center court to congratulate him and welcome him back.

“I miss this place. I’m not going to lie,” Mozgov said before the game. “It was a lot of emotions. I miss you guys, but I’m happy where I’m at right now.”

Mozgov has started all but one game for the Lakers after signing a four-year, $64 million deal last summer. He is averaging 8.3 points and 5 rebounds per game, which is a slight improvement over last season when he battled knee trouble throughout the year. Mozgov said he’s feeling healthier this season.

“Last season I was coming off the [knee] surgery and probably rushed it too much,” Mozgov said. “Didn’t really heal and had the problem the whole season, but then I got an offseason and recovery right and then I played for my national team to get my rhythm back, and just feels good right now.”

Some things with Mozgov, however, never change. Lakers coach Luke Walton said Mozgov gets angry every game and starts screaming (and swearing) in Russian — just as he did in Cleveland.

“He gets upset a lot, which is entertaining to the whole team and staff because we don’t understand what he’s saying,” Walton joked. “It’s awesome what he got to experience last year. I’m sure he’ll get a loud and warm welcome from the fans here during the ceremony. It’s well-deserved and we’re all happy for him.”

Walton, of course, was Steve Kerr’s lead assistant with the Golden State Warriors last season when the Cavs rallied from 3-1 down to beat them in Game 7 of the NBA Finals. Walton said he still hasn’t seen the replay of Game 7 and doesn’t sound like someone who will watch it anytime soon.

“You don’t get over losing Game 7,” he said. “I mean you’re happy for the guys here. It’s one of the greatest things of all time, winning a championship. But it sticks with you for the rest of your life.”

