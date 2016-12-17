Dynamic Duo of Griffith, Puder score 42 pts to lead 'Riders to FC win

Sophomore Jaret Griffith and senior Colton Puder combined for 42 points and 17 rebounds Saturday.

Western also used defensive intensity, putting a lot of defenders on Mapleton’s players, for a 73-65 Firelands Conference win. The ’Riders improved to 4-2 overall and 2-1 in the FC.

“We knew we were going to have to score at a high rate. Coming into this game they (Mapleton) were 4-0 and averaging about 80 points a game. We knew they had a lot of guys who could score the basketball,” Western coach Chris Sheldon said.

Coming off a disappointing 66-57 loss Friday to New London, Sheldon focused the ’Riders on limiting their mental mistakes, especially on defense.

“I thought (in Saturday’s game) — with the exception for a two-minute span in the fourth quarter — we were really drilled in there mentally with a sharp, laser focus,” he said. “When we limit mental mistakes, it gives us the opportunity to score more points.”

Western also limited Mapleton’s biggest scoring threat, senior Gage Barone, to 14 points. He was 7-of-7 from the free-throw line, but three of those points came from a Western foul very late in the game when the guard attempted a three-point shot.

“Without a doubt,” Sheldon said about focusing on defending Barone. “He was our focus all night.

“We wanted other guys to beat us. Fortunately for us, they didn’t get hot in there until about the fourth quarter,” the Western coach added.

“We did a great job on Barone of just really having multiple bodies around him all night long, making it hard for him to get easy looks.”

Senior Chase Davis led Mapleton’s scoring attack with 23 points. He had a double-double, grabbing 11 rebounds complemented by two steals and an assist.

“Now Davis had a heckuva game for them. He’s a very good player in his own right,” Sheldon said.

Western took the early lead, ending the first period with a 22-14 advantage. The ’Riders outscored the Mounties in the next quarter, 17-13, and went into halftime with a 39-27 lead.

In the third stanza, Western scored 24 compared to 17 for the Mounties and ended the period with a commanding 63-44 lead.

But Mapleton wasn’t done. Back-to-back three-point shots cut Western’s lead to 69-62 with 31 seconds left. Late fouls on Puder then helped put the game out of reach.

“I’m really pleased with the step we took (Saturday) against a very good basketball team,” Sheldon said.

Dymanic Duo

Griffith had the hot hand early, scoring 15 of his 22 points in the first half. The sophomore ended the night with a double-double, pulling down 11 rebounds.

Also, Griffith dished out four assists and grabbed a steal.

“Jaret had a good weekend overall, as far as scoring the basketball,” said his coach, noting that with four assists Saturday, that means the guard is sharing the ball also.

Against FC opponent New London on Friday, Griffith scored 23 points.

Puder, on Saturday against Mapleton, scored 20 points. He also had six rebounds, grabbed a steal and blocked a shot.

“Puder is a hard matchup. I know he was really disappointed with his performance (against New London) and tonight he said before the game that was going to take it up a notch,” Sheldon said. “He answered the bell and really delivered.

“When you’ve got two guys of that caliber playing at that high level, there’s a chance we’re going to be pretty successful most nights,” the coach added.

‘Another bullet in the chamber’

Two additional Western players hit double figures. Junior Dale Smith scored 11 points and sophomore Aiden Markley added 10.

Smith also pulled down seven rebounds, grabbed four steals and dished out three assists.

“That’s the kind of player Smitty is,” Sheldon said.

“He does a lot things really well, maybe nothing extraordinarily great. He’s probably one of the guys with the highest basketball IQs, so he is always on the right page for the most part,” the coach added.

When Smith makes the kind of contributions he did Saturday, Sheldon said it’s “another bullet in the chamber, per se.”

In jayvee action, Western made it a sweep with a 64-23 win. Junior Pierce Livermore led the ’Riders with 13 points. Classmate Sam Bennett added 10.

Western takes on two Sandusky-area teams in their next two non-league games. The ’Riders go to Perkins on Tuesday and then travel to Sandusky on Thursday.

Follow Reflector staff writer Cary Ashby on Twitter at @Cary_reporter and on Facebook at "Cary Ashby — reporter & comic book blogger."

Stat book

Mapleton 14 13 17 21 — 65

Western 22 17 24 10 — 73

Mapleton: Chase Davis 10-0-23, Garrett Haines 3-0-8, Logan Hensel 2-2-6, Nathan Keener 3-0-9, Gage Barone 3-7-14, Garrett Cellar 1-0-2, Justin Dubois 1-0-2 — 23-10-65

Western: Luke Buck 2-2-6, Dale Smith 5-0-11, Jaret Griffith 7-5-22, Cody Palmer 1-0-2, Aiden Markley 4-0-10, Colton Puder 6-7-20 — 26-14-73