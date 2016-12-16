Difficult decisions for LeBron James, Cavaliers still a few years off with new CBA

The new collective-bargaining agreement between NBA owners and players has set the rules of engagement. Now it's up to James and Cavs owner Dan Gilbert to determine how long this partnership lasts.

James remains under team control through next season. He will be eligible in the summer of 2018 to sign a five-year deal worth about $209 million, according to one source with knowledge of the new CBA. The exact dollar figure won't be known until the cap for the 2018-19 season is set, but each side already has a working idea of what the numbers will look like.

The new CBA includes a "designated veteran player exception" that allows teams to offer a six-year extension to certain players. James, however, does not qualify. Neither will Kevin Love because Love has already signed two long-term contracts. The new exception is designed for players entering their eighth or ninth seasons in the league and signing their second max extension. That means Kyrie Irving will be the only of the Cavs' Big Three who qualifies.

Both Irving and Love can become free agents in the summer of 2019. Their futures in Cleveland may well be tied to what James chooses to do in '18. James has hinted to wanting to play with best friends Carmelo Anthony, Chris Paul and Dwyane Wade at some point in his career. The summer of '18 might allow him to leave and do that.

If James chooses to remain in Cleveland, however, he can sign a massive contract with an average annual value north of $40 million per year (he's earning about $31 million this season). A five-year deal will also take him through his 20th season in the NBA.

The union was able to increase the "age 36" rule to an "age 38" rule, which limits how long of contracts older veterans may sign. Perhaps it's no coincidence the two highest ranking members of the union, Paul and James, are the most impacted by such a change. Under the old CBA, James would not have been eligible to sign a five-year extension in the summer of '18 because of when he turns 36. Now he is eligible.

Of course, Gilbert has a decision to make, too. James could surpass 50,000 career minutes (regular season and postseason combined) by the end of this playoff run. He could be over 55,000 minutes by the summer of 2018. By comparison, Kobe Bryant, who is six years older than James, retired in the spring after 57,000 minutes in the regular season and postseason.

James' productivity and durability is unmatched throughout his career, but it would still be a significant risk to make a $200 million investment in a superstar with 15 years in the league.

Of course, none of this impacts the Cavs today. They have an excellent chance at defending their championship in June and they have all of their stars signed through at least next season. This week's CBA extension also assures no lockout next summer, which would've crippled the Cavs' championship window.

The difficult decisions for both sides are coming. Fortunately, they're still a few years away.

