Chargers fall to Vermilion in season opener

It’s especially tough when you have yet to play a game that counts and the opponent is playing in their fifth. Such was life for the Edison boys basketball team as they ran into a buzzsaw at Vermilion on Friday where the Sailors beat the Chargers, 66-50.

Vermilion sophomore Mason Montgomery scored a game-high 27 points and scored from every spot on the court. He hit four from beyond the arc and was nearly perfect from the free throw line (9-of-10).

“I got to give credit to my teammates – they were driving to the hole and getting me open shots,” Montgomery said. “They were hitting all the right spots and driving then dishing it off. I just had to hit the open shots. We are a physical team and create open looks because of that.”

Montgomery was complimented by teammate Joby Pfeil, who added 14 points, four steals, and five rebounds. After not scoring in the first half, Pfeil found his to the rim for in the second half where he scored all of his points.

“I didn’t really need to score the first half because Mason and the guys were giving us plenty of points, so I just focused on getting them the ball and playing physically,” Pfeil said. “We struggled in transition in the first half and then in the second half we kind of broke the zone and that helped us get going in the transition.”

The Sailors were deadly from downtown as Scott Gillespie added three treys to go along with the four Montgomery hit as Vermilion was 11-of-24 from three-point range compared to just 2-of-12 for the Chargers. The disparity between the teams from deep and the fact that Vermilion held a 10-2 edge on the offensive glass may have been the difference in the game.

“It’s very fun – it’s like one person drives and kicks and you know it’s going in because you have trust in your teammates and that is what happened,” Gillespie said. “It makes it so much easier because they start stepping out and you can dribble around them and dish and create an easy shot for the guys underneath.”

Edison didn’t just roll over for Vermilion, however. The Chargers struggled from the free-throw line early on –missing their first six attempts before sinking 8 of the next 11.

“The bottom line tonight is that Vermilion is a really good team,” Chargers coach Kyle Hammond said. “They do a great job of taking you out of your offense – it’s a game of runs, and every time we tried to make a small run they answered it with an even bigger one.

“Take nothing away from them, they deserved to beat us by 16 points tonight, we are just trying to get better,” he added. “It’s always tough to play a Vermilion, they are voted where they are at for a reason – we just hope to keep getting better.”

Vermilion was able to lay some questions to rest following the game regarding their toughness. Going into the game Habermehl told his kids that it was their first real test against a big, tough, and physical opponent.

“It was a really good win for us,” Habermehl said. “Edison is big and physical and we held our own in the paint. It feels good to be 4-1 now and make no mistake about it, Edison is going to be a very good team and will contend for the conference championship.

“This was just their first game and they played us tough all night long,” he added. “I just thought every time they threatened us Mason stepped up and hit a big shot.”

Edison won’t have to wait long to see if they can improve off Friday’s performance when they host SMCC (5-0) tonight. When the teams met last year, SMCC won an exciting 62-55 game. Vermilion is off until Tuesday when they play on the road at Firelands.

STAT BOOK

EDISON (0-1, 0-1)

Bryce Ostheimer 7-0–15, Bryce Roberts 6-2–14, James Hill 3-2–8, Nick Frederick 1-1–4, Braden Ehrhardt 1-2–4, Gavin Schaeffer 1-1–3, Zach Darling 1-0–2. TOTALS: 20-8–50

VERMILION (4-1, 2-0)

Mason Montgomery 7-9–27, Joby Pfeil 5-1–14, Scott Gillespie 3-1–10, Tristan Meyer 3-0–6, Jonah Pfeil 1-3–6, Drew Dawson 1-0–3. TOTALS 20-15–66

Edison 9 11 19 11–50

Vermilion 14 16 20 16–66

3-pt FG: (E) Ostheimer, Frederick; (V) Montgomery (4), Joby Pfeil (2), Gillespie (3), Jonah Pfeil (1), Dawson (1)

JV Vermilion 43-37 OT