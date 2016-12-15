Robson-less 'Riders step up, cruise past Mounties

Katie Hipp drained a three-pointer to open scoring, as the Lady ‘Riders blew past the Mounties, 52-31.

After holding on to a seven-point after the first period, Western Reserve’s defense played its’ part and clamped down, allowing just three points in the second period.

Despite leading 31-11 entering the second half, the ‘Riders (4-1, 3-0) couldn’t seem to keep their hands to themselves in the third and fourth quarters, as they committed 10 fouls as a team. That much doesn’t come as a surprise as Western has a fairly young team with only one senior.

“It got a little chippy in the second half,” Western coach Laura Pierson said. “We got tired at the end of the third quarter. We could’ve blown a timeout right then just to give the team a break, so that they could get themselves under control. Defensively, we could’ve held them off those offensive boards and made sure we were getting some looks down here on offense.”

The ‘Riders, though, were able to maintain their 20-point lead and held the ball for the final 50 seconds of the contest.

No Robson? No problem

Western was playing without starting guard Andrea Robson, who was out due to an injury sustained in the ‘Riders’ previous game.

Playing in place of her was Jenna Skrada, who finished with nine points.

“We had to do some filling in,” Pierson said. “These young guards that I have — Katie Hipp, McKenna Woodruff and Jenna Skrada — really picked up the commitment level and the intensity level this week to prepare for that. So with (Robson) out, we were trying to get into a flow to get them settled and comfortable and confident and they did that. They did a nice job. They were able to feed Cora (Wyers) and get some spurts off of some blocks and that freed up or three point line for Katie and Jenna and McKenna.”

Team effort

Although she wasn’t able to put up any points, Pierson knows that her only senior, Taylor Good, finished her job to a ‘T’.

“I’m really proud of their team chemistry and everything that they had today because this was a complete package and a team win for us. They scored well, but my senior too, Taylor Good, when she is on the floor, the game is under control. She’s manning everything that we need to do, she’s telling people where to go, she knows exactly what the gameplan is and how to execute it. Taylor does her job for everybody else to be able to score, because she knows that we have scorers who have strengths.”

Wyers finished with a game-high 16 points, shooting 4 of 6 at the stripe, while Hipp added 11, including a trio of three-pointers.

“They do a nice job of being a good team and just complimenting each other.”

Lights out defense

The ‘Riders allowed only eight field goals the whole game — just two in the second and fourth quarters combined. The Mounties finished 12 of 23 at the free throw line.

“We played with a very aggressive style. We like to make sure that we set the tone with that. We usually start out with a half-court defense and, like I said, let the girls get into a flow, especially with young girls on the floor. When we get into that flow defensively, that will help us to score and feel more confident with what were doing on the offensive end,” Pierson said.

Up Next

Western is slated to host Plymouth on Saturday in another Firelands Conference battle.

STAT BOOK

Mapleton 31

Merle 0-2-2; Edwards 2-0-6; Leomte 0-2-2; Bird 0-2-2; Peggs 3-3-9; Pelton 3-1-8; McKean 0-2-2. Totals 8-12-31.

W. Reserve 52

Hipp 3-2-11; Skrada 4-0-9; Woodruff 1-0-3; Fannin 0-1-1; Blankenship 2-0-4; Heiser 1-0-2; Ommert 3-0-6; Wyers 6-4-16. Totals 20-7-52.

Mapleton 8 3 8 12 — 31

W. Reserve 15 16 11 10 — 52