St. Paul opens season with a bang

St. Paul defeated the Wildcats 52-18 and the Tigers 42-18.

Earning two wins for the Flyers were Lars Livengood (113 pounds), Eric Crabbs (120), Owen Starcher (132), Derek Gross (145), Max Honingford (182), Davis Hedrick (220), John Dowdell (160) and Cam Caizzo (170). Sam Meyer (152) and Nate Tokarsky (138) each notched one victory.

In the St. Paul-New London match, Livengood pinned Wildcat Arryk Davidson, while Starcher defeated Austin Reed 11-2, Honingford pinned Mitchell Phillips and Hedrick pinned Cody McKean. New London’s Robbie Rittenour, who was 2-0 on the evening, pinned Tokarsky.

Reed, Davidson, and McKean each earned wins against Seneca East.

Madison downs Plymouth

MADISON — The Rams got the better of the Big Red, defeating them 52-18 in a dual match on Wednesday.

Earning wins for Plymouth were Jacob Echeldarger (132 pounds) Josh Dove (160) and Austen Sexton (182). Echeldarger and Dove each won by pins, while Sexton won by forfeit.

The Big Red competed without three starters in Seth Bailey, Jakob Wolfenbarger and Breydan Allen. Bailey is a two-time district qualifier.

BASKETBALL

Willard falls to Clyde

CLYDE — The Willard Flashes suffered a rough second quarter on Tuesday night being outscored by Clyde 19-4 in the frame as the Flashes fell 64-45 in girls hoops. Aside from the lop-sided second quarter, the Fliers outscored Willard just 45-41 in the other three frames.

Leading the way for the Flashes was Ashlee Tuttle and Addie Slone with eight points a piece. Cassidy Crawford, Lydia Wiers and Brooke Vipperman added seven each and Felicia Rosvanis scored six for a balanced effort. The Flashes shot 18 for 42 from the field with 27 rebounds and 18 turnovers.

SP Frosh win

The St. Paul freshmen boys hoops team improved to 3-0 on the season after a 42-35 win over Margaretta on Tuesday night. Brandon Furlong led the way with 18 points while Grant Houck added 10 and Jordan Shepard added eight. The Flyers are back in action at 1 p.m. on Saturday against Crestview.