Grizzlies slip past resting Cavs, 93-85

Memphis went up 28-16 in the first quarter and came away with a 93-85 victory just a day after losing to Cleveland.

The Cavs were resting their ‘Big Three’, LeBron James, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love. However, the Wine and Gold saw some promise from rookie guard Kay Felder, as he finished with 14 points, three rebounds, four assists and two steals in 23 minutes of floor time.

James Jones led Cleveland with 15 points, while Mike Dunleavy scored 11 and Deandre Liggins 10. Tristan Thompson pulled down 11 boards to lead the team. Thompson played in his 394th consecutive game, marking the longest active streak in the league.

The 85 points scored is a season-low for Cleveland, but is to be expected as James, Irving and Love average a combined 70 points per game.

The Cavaliers are slated to host the Lakers on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.