Trojans bring home W at The Q

The South Central Trojans (2-1) hosted the Lucas Cubs at Quicken Loans Arena, home of the 2016 NBA Champion Cleveland Cavaliers, on Tuesday afternoon and brought a 69-41 win back to Greenwich. The Trojans used a 23-point second quarter to pull away from a Cubs team who started out on a 5-0 run to begin the game.

The offensive outburst in the second frame allowed the Trojans to take a 38-20 lead into the 5-minute halftime. South Central then coasted outscoring the Cubs in every quarter for a comfortable win.

Championship experience

It was the third consecutive year the Trojans have played on the Cavs home court for a regular season game, but it was the first time they play on the defending NBA champions’ floor.

“It is very cool,” South Central coach Brett Seidel said. “Not many people or even kids get to say they have played on the defending champions’ floor. The same floor LeBron, Kyrie and Kevin Love play on. For them to have the opportunity is a lot of work, headaches and trouble, but it is totally worth every second. Once they get here, the kids enjoyed it and made the most of the experience.”

The Trojans put four players in double figures led by Michael Ponchel’s 16 points while adding four assists. Ben Lamoreaux posted a successful night with 14 points and six boards while Jason Hale owned the paint with 13 points, eight boards and four assists. Simon Blair wasn’t phased by the big arena as a freshman dropping 12 points and grabbing seven boards with a pair of assists.

“It is awesome to play here,” Ponchel said. “It was my third year, but for these young guys to get out there and play when they have never played here before was an unforgettable experience.”

From deep in the Q

The Trojans made six 3-pointers but none more impressive than Ponchel’s NBA-three. Looking down to make sure he was behind the NBA line, Ponchel fired a lefty-jumper draining a three like Kyrie.

“Oh yeah, I had to get one of those in,” Ponchel said. “It felt awesome because you grow up and see LeBron and Kyrie shooting from out there and it was just awesome to make one.”

“He hit a deep on there,” Seidel said. “He has played on this floor three times and I do not think he has had the kind of games he would have liked so for him to come out and play well today was huge and I am extremely happy for him.”

Lamoreaux made a pair of treys while Ponchel added two, Hale drained one and Josh Bonet added another in the third.

Slow start

The Trojans were expecting the Cubs to have a bit of jitters since South Central was the veterans on the Cavs court. But the Cubs broke out to a quick lead as the Trojans misses seven shots in the first quarter and had three turnovers. They were able to overcome the slow start and take a 15-11 lead after the opening quarter.

“We started a little slow,” Seidel said. “We couldn’t make layups or catch the ball. After the first couple of minutes they settled down. I thought Lucas would be the one with jitters with this being our third time playing here, but they came out quick. After we settled in, we started playing well.”

South Central used a 23-9 advantage in the second quarter to run away with the victory.

Balance

Four players reached double figures in the scoring column and three more grabbed five or more rebounds. It was that balance Seidel has been looking for and admits it is instrumental in his team’s success.

“That has been what we have been talking about,” Seidel said. “If we can get rid of our own agenda and share the basketball, we can be pretty hard to guard. When we worry about what an individual is doing and not what the team is doing, we struggle. We gave up some layups and second-chance opportunities.”

“We can be very tough,” Ponchel said. “It is a process. We just have a great coaching staff and some great teammates. The chemistry is coming along great. We are working on it on and off the floor. We hang out all of the time off of the court.”

Headlining the effort was Lamoreaux who provided a spark on the offensive end while adding four steals on the defensive end.

Up next

South Central improves to 2-1 on the season and will be back in action on Friday traveling to Monroeville.

STAT BOOK

Lucas 11-9-14-7 — 41

South Central 15-23-19-12 — 69

Lucas: 16-52 FG, 6-13 FT, 3-10 3pt. (Jeb Grover 3) 29 rebounds (Brian Sauder 6), 14 turnovers, 2 Assists, Steals 2. Scoring: Jeb grover 7 0 17, Brian Sauder 3 1 7, Dylan Dennison 3 0 6, Jackson Hauger 1 2 4, Nic Switzer 0 3 3, Josh Murphy 1 0 2, Wyatt Alt 1 0 2.

South Central: 29-64 FG, 4-7 FT, 6-19 3pt. (Ponchel 2, B. Lamoreaux 2, Hale 1, Bonet 1) 38 rebounds (Hale 8, Blair 7), 6 turnovers, 12 Assists (Hale 4, Ponchel 4), Steals 10 (Holland 5). Scoring: Michael Ponchel 6 0 16, Ben Lamoreaux 6 0 14, Jason Hale 6 0 13, Simon Blair 5 2 12, Josh Bonet 2 0 5, Alex Holland 1 1 3, Isaiah Seidel 1 0 2, Ethan Caudill 1 0 2, Dylan Copus 0 1 1.