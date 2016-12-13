Balanced Cavs pull away from Grizzlies, 103-86

CLEVELAND — The Cavaliers built a big lead early and survived a poor third quarter before pulling away late against the Memphis Grizzlies. It was ugly at times, but the Cavs extended their winning streak without Kyrie Irving.

Kevin Love scored 29 points and grabbed 13 rebounds and LeBron James had 23 points, eight assists and six rebounds in the Cavs' 103-86 victory Tuesday on a night Irving sat out to rest. J.R. Smith scored 23 points, including six 3-pointers. But a 22-point lead in the first half was whittled to nine in the fourth quarter before James and the Cavs took control. The Cavs won their fourth straight while ending Memphis' six-game winning streak.

These two teams are seeing a lot of each other over a 48-hour period. Both teams flew to Memphis and will complete the rare home-and-home Wednesday at FedEx Forum. Cavs coach Tyronn Lue isn't sure yet how he likes playing the same team on consecutive nights.

"We'll see after the next game," he said. "It's good though because you don't have to change, go watch film and try to prepare for a different team. Having a back-to-back with the same team, I know (defensive coach Mike) Longabardi loves it, because you don't have to prepare twice. It's the same team you're playing again. Basically playing two games in one. So from a standpoint of preparing for a team and getting ready, it makes it easy."

Both teams had been off since Saturday, yet both rested one of their stars. Irving complained of dead legs just before Saturday's win against the Charlotte Hornets, so the Cavs' medical team chose to shut him down and give him one extra day. He is expected back in the lineup Wednesday in Memphis. The Grizzlies, meanwhile, rested All-Star center Marc Gasol, who is the reigning player of the week in the Western Conference. The Grizzlies are also coming off an impressive win against the Golden State Warriors. Like Irving, Gasol is expected back in the lineup Wednesday.

"This was kind of marked on the calendar for a while," Grizzlies coach David Fizdale said. "We knew this stretch was coming with this back-to-back and we were going to have to make some decisions. The timing isn't perfect because he's playing so well and with him getting player of the week and all, but it is what it is. We're thinking big picture and making sure he can sustain a full season."

The Cavs opened a 58-43 lead at the half before both teams fell apart in the third quarter. They combined to miss 30 of the 41 shots taken in the third quarter and they committed nine turnovers.

A jumper by Toney Douglas pulled the Grizzlies within 75-66 early in the fourth, but Channing Frye's 3-pointer stemmed the momentum. They pushed the lead back out to 20 before Lue cleared the bench in the final minutes.

Randolph had 18 points and five rebounds for the Grizzlies, who are without five players, including Mike Conley and Chandler Parsons. The Grizzlies shot just 4-of-21 from the 3-point line.

