Truckers take part in NOL-OCC Challenge

• Today at 1:30 PM

The Norwalk Trucker Boys Basketball teams will take part in the Richland Source NOL/OCC Challenge this Saturday, December 17th, at Ontario High School against Mount Vernon. The Richland Source NOL-OCC Challenge matches two conferences in head to head competition. The purpose of the event is to bring positive notoriety for our programs, establish community excitement in the area of high level competition, and to promote good sportsmanship.

The Norwalk High School Athletic Department will sell pre-sale tickets for the event this week from 8:00-3:00. Pre-Sale tickets are $6 for adults and $4 for students. All tickets at the door will be $8. Tickets are good for all games that day.

