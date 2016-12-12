Big Red comeback falls short

Plymouth (1-3) outscored Bellevue 36-32 in the final three periods, but fell 48-45 in a very close nonconference battle on Monday night. The Big Red spotted the Redmen a 16-9 advantage in the first quarter.

“We played hard tonight,” said Plymouth head coach Derrick Shelenberger after the game. “If we play with that effort every night, we are a different team.”

Down by four, with 4:47 left in the game, the coach had a spirited conversation with his team during a Bellevue timeout. They responded with a 7-0 run to grab their first lead of the contest. An Austin Nester layup with 3:45 left made it 43-42. Kade Collins pushed the lead to 45-42 on a made basket, but the Big Red could not hang on to the lead.

“I just tried to motivate them,” said the coach. “We are a small school, but we don’t back down from anybody.”

Bellevue’s Jake Waskielis nailed a three-pointer with 3:17 on the clock to tie the game at 45, and the Redmen closed the final three minutes with a 3-0 spurt.

Redmen from deep

The Redmen sank six three-pointers led by Waskielis and teammate Dakota McPeak who each had two in the contest. Four of those three-pointers came in the first period, and contributed to the 16-9 early advantage.

Collins off the bench

Collins led the Big Red with 12 points and two three-pointers in the contest even though he started the night on the bench. He was huge in the fourth quarter for the Vikings, scoring nine of their 15 points in the final period.

15-2 Spurt to open the fourth

Plymouth found themselves down 30-40 entering the final period. A Jacob Adams basket sandwiched between two Collins buckets, and an Austin Nester free throw forced the Bellevue timeout. After Shelenberger’s inspirational speech, Collins came out and sank a three-pointer to give Plymouth their largest lead of the night.

In JV action, Plymouth’s Walker Elliott had a game high 19 points in his team’s 36-43 loss.

Plymouth will travel to Ashland Crestview on Saturday, and Bellevue will host Ontario on Thursday.

STAT BOOK

Plymouth 9 15 6 15 45

Bellevue 16 12 12 8 48

Plymouth (45) 17 FG, 7 FT, 4 3PT, 32 rebounds (Adams 7), 20 turnovers, 5 assists (Myers 3), 8 steals (Adams 4). Osborne 2-1-5, Adams 4-1-10, Nester 2-4-8, Myers 2-1-5, Chaffins 2-0-5, Collins 5-0-12, Totals 17-7-45

Bellevue (48) 19 FG, 4 FT, 6 3PT, 37 rebounds (Marshall 10) , 17 turnovers, 4 assists (Waskielis 2), 7 steals (Vogel 2). Vogel 2-0-5, Waskielis 3-1-9, McPeak 5-0-12, Hartley 5-2-13, Marshall 3-1-7, Totals 19-4-48

JV

Plymouth 36

Bellevue 43