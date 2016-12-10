Newell's big night spoiled by Polar Bears

After slow a start in the first quarter, Margaretta used a pressure defense to harass Monroeville into 21 turnovers to cruise to a 68-45 non-conference win at Margaretta High school.

“After the first quarter, I liked how we settled in and played with intensity and passion,” Margaretta coach Steve Keller said. “In that second quarter, we got some shots to fall by some guys — Noah Hilton in particular. We crashed the glass and created some transition baskets going the other way.

“We are a work in progress and we had everybody available to us, and we will need that going forward,” he added. “We will keep working hard and get ready for a good St. Paul team on Tuesday night.”

The Polar Bears trailed 15-11 going into the second quarter. But that was when Noah Hilton got red hot and torched Monroeville for four 3-pointers and a total of 15 points to help put Margaretta on top at halftime, 36-23.

“They weren’t stepping out, they were running a zone, and kind of sagging. My teammates found me open and I just stepped into with confidence and shot it,” Hilton said. “I struggled last game, so it was awesome to shoot well tonight. We got Angelo back tonight and that helped create shots for us, it’s good to get that first one and we are going to put some wins together.”

The second half ended much like the first one began — an attacking Polar Bear defense that led to points on the other end. The third quarter belonged to Bailey Kimberlin as he tossed in eight points and single-handedly outscored Monroeville’s five.

“I wasn’t shooting well, so I knew I needed to drive the ball more,” Kimberlin said. “I have to credit my teammates — they got me good looks and gave me the ball up the court and in transition. That’s what got us flowing.

“Playing the press like we did can get tiring but I think we have good length that makes up for it a little bit,” he added. “It’s hard to throw over us especially when you have guys like Angelo, Logan Grafin, and me on the floor. It makes it harder to throw it over us and helps a little bit with the physicality of it — other than that it is feels great to get the first win.”

Monroeville had some bright spots in the game that the team can build on. They outrebounded the Polar Bears 27-24 and got 20 points out Nick Newell just one night after scoring 14 against Western Reserve. The Eagles started the game strong out of the gate and played hard to the finish.

“I was really impressed with our start tonight. We played team basketball that first quarter and into the second quarter,” Monroeville coach Al Mielcarek said. “When we come together as five we play a lot better — when we make mistakes though we can’t let them escalate into bigger ones.

“It’s a long season and we need to take baby steps and get better,” he added. “This is game 2 of 22, so we have some time to get better. We just need to put 32 minutes together instead of 16.”

STAT BOOK

MONROEVILLE (0-2)

Nick Newell; 7-2–20; Conar Burns 2-2–7; Logan Clouse 3-3–10; Reece Kendall 1-2–4; Chayce Shaub 0-2–2. Sam Pribanic 1-0—2. TOTALS 13-11–45

MARGARETTA (1-1)

Bailey Kimberlin 5-4–14; Dylan Morris 3-1–8; Nick Leibacher 3-4–10; Collin Lane 1-0–2; Logan Grafin 1-0–3; Collin Lane 1-0–2; Noah Hilton 6-4–21; Bryceton Hedden 0-2–2; Angelo Frias 3-0–6. TOTALS 23-14–68

Monroeville 15 8 5 17 — 45

Margaretta 11 25 18 14 — 68

3-point FG’s (MON) Newell 4, Burns, Clouse; (MAR) Hilton 4, Morris, Grafin

JV: Margaretta 51-22